ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Piano and 'elephant'

Pianist Neil Rutman, artist in residence at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, will perform German and French music at 7 p.m. today at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, part of the church's St. Luke's Festival of the Senses series. The program: Rondo in Hungarian Style ("Rage Over a Lost Penny"), Op.129, by Ludwig van Beethoven; Piano Sonata in D-flat major, D.960, by Franz Schubert; Melancolie and The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant by Francis Poulenc (Rutman will narrate the latter from the keyboard); and La Valse by Maurice Ravel. A meet-the-artist reception will follow in the parish hall. Admission is free. Call (501) 753-4281.

A cappella octet

British a cappella choral octet Voces8 will give a concert titled "Sing Joyfully," celebrating "the joy and beauty of voices in harmony with music from the Renaissance to jazz and pop," 7:30 p.m. today in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, part of a two-day residency at the university. The acoustic first half of the program: "I Was Glad" by Henry Purcell, "Laudibus in Sanctis" by William Byrd, "Denn Er hat Seinen Engeln Befohlen Uber Dir" by Felix Mendelssohn, "Bogoroditse Devo" by Sergei Rachmaninov; "Underneath the Stars" by Kate Rusby; Magnificat Primi Toni by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina; and arrangements of traditional songs "Steal Away," "O Waly Waly" and "Shenandoah." The amplified second half: arrangements of the Mamas and Papas' "California Dreaming," "Straighten Up and Fly Right" by Nat "King" Cole, "Only You" by Yazoo, "Moondance" by Van Morrison, "The Sound of Silence" by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Jimmy Van Heusen, "I've Got the World on a String" by Harold Arlen and "It Don't Mean a Thing" by Duke Ellington. Tickets are $27-$40, free for those with valid UCA student ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/publicappearances/night-out/voces-8.

Met tenor at OBU

Metropolitan Opera tenor Arnold Rawls will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. today in Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia, in conjunction with the Southern Region of the National Association of Teachers of Singing conference, today-Saturday. Rawls' program: "Adelaide" by Beethoven; "Wohin?," "Halt!" and "Standchen" by Franz Schubert; Three Petrarch Sonnets by Franz Liszt; three spiritual songs arranged by Michael T. Smith ("Love Lifted Me," "Jesus Loves Me" and "Ride the Morning Wind"); and opera arias "Recondita armonia" from Tosca by Giacomo Puccini, "Vesti la giubba" from I Pagliacci by Ruggiero Leoncavallo and "Ah, si ben mio" and "Di quella pira" from Il Trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi. Tickets for those not attending the conference are $12. Call (870) 245-5555, email boxoffice@obu.edu or visit obu.edu/boxoffice. Rawls will also give a master class at 3:15 p.m. Friday in Jones Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

One-act operas

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Music Theatre Workshop will stage three comic one-act operas, sung in English -- Sunday Excursion by Alec Wilder, There and Back by Paul Hindemith and The Telephone by Gian Carlo Menotti -- 7:30 p.m. today and Friday in the Fine Arts Center auditorium at UAM, 346 University Court, off U.S. 425, Monticello. Admission is free. Call (870) 460-1060.

FRIDAY

'Choral Collage'

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock choral groups will present a concert titled "Choral Collage," 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The UALR Community Chorus will sing Franz Schubert's Mass No. 2 in G major . The UALR Concert Choir will sing "Heilig" by Felix Mendelssohn; G.F. Handel's coronation anthem "Zadok the Priest"; "If Ye Love Me, Keep My Commandments" by Thomas Tallis; "Sing Me to Heaven" by Daniel Gawthrop; and arrangements of "She's Like the Swallow," "Homeward Bound," and "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen." A new chamber group, The Minuettes, will sing Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory's arrangement of "Go Where I Send Thee!" and "Blessing" by Katie Moran Bart. Bevan Keating conducts. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294 or visit ualr.edu/music.

Coterie folk

The Lance Family will mark American Music Month for the November program for the Little Rock Musical Coterie, playing Arkansas folk music on violin, dulcimer, hammer dulcimer and guitar, 11 a.m. Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 747-2162.

SATURDAY

Historic Brinkley

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's "Walks Through History" tour series will visit downtown Brinkley in Monroe County, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Delta Depot Museum, 100 W. Cypress St. Co-sponsor is the Central Delta Historical Society. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Weekend on 11/10/2016