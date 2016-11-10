Even meat-eaters will love this vegan risotto

As we enter the heart of autumn and move happily toward Thanksgiving, one image that comes to mind, as it does for many lovers of fresh seasonal produce, is the cornucopia. That “horn of plenty,” a large cone-shaped basket overflowing with an abundance of harvest goodness, seems to me to capture so much that is good about cooking at this time of year.

Autumn presents us with a beautiful array of produce, from colorful hard-shelled squashes to beautiful carrots to Brussels sprouts and broccoli. Often, when I stroll with my two young sons through my local Sunday-morning farmers market during fall, I’m inspired to cook dishes that look and taste to me like a cornucopia of goodness.

In fact, even though some people might seek warmth with hearty dishes featuring meat when the days grow short and the weather turns cold, I sometimes find myself cooking vegetarian dishes in autumn. I might even take it a step further and prepare recipes that are vegan, completely eliminating not just meats but also dairy products — as I do in the following recipe for my vegan garden vegetable risotto.

As you’ll discover in this recipe, it is completely possible to make a vegetarian or vegan dish that offers all the satisfaction you might find in similar recipes that include meat or dairy products. Here, I cook risotto’s signature short-grained arborio rice with vegetable stock; then I enrich the risotto with almost buttery-tasting squash puree instead of butter, which is typically used. Finally, I top the rice mixture with a saute of vegetables fresh from the farmers market.

Although you can conveniently use canned pumpkin in the rice mixture, it’s also easy to make your own squash puree. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Carefully use a sharp, sturdy knife to cut a butternut squash (which has better flavor than most pumpkin varieties found in markets) lengthwise in half; then scoop out the seeds and fibers. Place the squash halves cut-side up on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Dot evenly with 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, and bake until the squash is well-browned and tender, about 1 hour. Cool it to room temperature, scoop out the flesh, and mash with a potato masher, or press through a ricer into a bowl. Reserve whatever you don’t need for this recipe to use in a soup; or season with salt and pepper and a little powdered ginger and ground cinnamon; moisten with some broth, milk, or cream; and gently reheat to serve as a side dish.

Feel free to substitute favorite vegetables from your own farmers-market visit when you make this recipe. May you and yours enjoy all the pleasures of this bountiful season.

VEGAN GARDEN VEGETABLE RISOTTO

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable stock, plus more as needed, brought to a boil and kept at a gentle simmer

7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium white onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/4 cups arborio rice

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup dry white wine

6 baby carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut diagonally into pieces about 1/2 inch thick, about 1 cup

3/4 cup baby Brussels sprouts, cut in halves

1 cup small broccoli florets, cut in halves

2 large pinches granulated sugar

1/2 cup slender green beans, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup slender yellow wax beans, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup frozen organic green petite peas, thawed

8 to 12 cherry tomatoes, cut in halves

3/4 cup pureed roasted butternut squash (see instructions above), or canned pumpkin puree

Small sprigs fresh chervil or Italian parsley, for garnish

Directions:

In a saucepan, bring the stock to a boil. Reduce the heat to low,

and keep it at a gentle simmer.

Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Saute the onion and garlic until they begin to soften but not yet brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice, and cook until it looks translucent, about 2 minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add the wine, and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the stock, and stir until almost completely absorbed,

1 to 2 minutes. Continue adding stock, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until almost completely absorbed before adding more.

When the rice is cooked about halfway, heat the remaining oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the carrots, Brussels sprouts and broccoli; season with salt and pepper and a pinch of sugar. Saute about 2 minutes. Stir in the beans. Add a ladle of stock, and continue sauteing until the vegetables are tender-crisp, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Stir in the peas and tomatoes; adjust the seasonings to taste. Keep warm.

When the rice is tender but still slightly chewy and surrounded by creamy sauce, stir in 1/2 cup of the squash puree or pumpkin puree.

Season to taste with salt and pepper, and add a little more puree to taste, if you like. Stir in another pinch of sugar.

Spoon the risotto onto individual serving plates, shaking the plates gently to spread the rice. Scatter the hot sauteed vegetables on top. Garnish with fresh herbs. Serve immediately.