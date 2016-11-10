Fast Forward

Next week

Handmade: Jewelry, pottery, paintings and other one-of-a-kind pieces can be snapped up at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School Sale at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. The member preview party for Arts Center members is 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18, with $55 annual individual memberships available at the door. The sale opens to the public, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 with free admission. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

Next month

Hand-held: Comic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his off-kilter humor and his puppet friends to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets are $62.80. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 11/10/2016