VIDEO/PHOTOS: Governor, writers praise movie filmed in North Little Rock antiques mall

Standing among knick-knacks, bedazzled mannequins and a giant bird cage, Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the creators of Antiquities, a comedy written by two Arkansans and shot in an antiques mall in downtown North Little Rock.

He started by stating an obvious question: “What’s the governor doing today on a film set?”

Hutchinson went on to say the homegrown operation has brought significant economic development to the area and signifies entertainment and art as burgeoning industries in the state.

The movie was written by Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell, both of North Little Rock, and was produced by the Arkansas-based company Mortuus Pater Pictures. Over half the movie takes place in Argenta’s Galaxy Furniture, and the film created roughly 70 jobs, mostly for Arkansans, executive producer Gary Newton said.

While highlighting the financial benefits of the film, Hutchinson also said he came down to address reporters, cast and crew for another reason: He likes movies.

“You have a tough day. You come home and say, 'Susan, let’s go get a movie,'” the governor said, referring to his wife.

Newton also lauded the jobs Antiquities brought to the area and explained why the production company chose Galaxy Furniture to shoot the majority of their movie.

“The location inspired the writers. This was their wish list, and it happened,” Newton said.

“Location is as much a character as anything,” he added.

Wayne Hogan, the owner of Galaxy Furniture, said he has enjoyed watching the crew rearrange, paint and film in his store for the past 20 days. Most of the objects featured on set — from vinyl records to porcelain dolls to racks of clothing — were collected from his shop.

Hogan said his favorite item to be displayed on screen is a giant metal bird cage. One of the stars, Ashley Greene, took a liking to it, Hogan said, and he’s seeing if the piece can be gifted to her when production ends.

Hogan said he’s been in the prop business for a long time, so he’s seen objects of his in movies before. But a film showcasing his entire store will be a different experience, he said.

“Everybody ought to try it once,” Hogan said.

