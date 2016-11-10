Holiday House, other events are shoppers' dream

With Christmas rapidly approaching, the task of shopping for a long list of friends, relatives and co-workers can be daunting. But every year, different organizations present opportunities that make it easier: Shopping extravaganzas with dozens of vendors and a few extra activities to bring people in.

It's a win-win. Convenient access to a wide variety of gift possibilities for shoppers and money raised for organizers' charities.

Each one offers a similar lineup of goodies: jewelry, clothing, children's gifts, accessories, collectibles, home decor and specialty foods. And it all starts this weekend with Holiday House in Little Rock.

Last year's event was moved to Halloween weekend because of scheduling problems related to Robinson Center renovations.

"Now that Robinson is complete and the re-dedication is [today], we get our dates back!" says Holiday House chairman Becca Effrein.

Other than going back to its traditional weekend, Holiday House will be essentially the same, with more than 175 vendors, including favorites like Wine-A-Rita, The Vintage Rose and Under Wraps, and newcomers such as Dandelion Seed Boutique, Pop Pop Shoppe, Discovery Toys and Hello Cocoa.

Holiday House has been a huge shopping draw for 25 years.

Effrein says, "Holiday House is one-stop shopping. You can find a gift for everyone on your holiday list! I also think the mission of the Junior League and the community projects the JLLR supports draw in shoppers. It is nice to know that the $10 you spend on an admission ticket is going to better the children in our community."

Here are a few shop ops coming up in the next couple of weeks:

HOLIDAY HOUSE

Who: Junior League of Little Rock for its local community programs

Where: Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock

When: noon-9 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

How much: $10 general shopping; $20 three-day pass

Special events: Private Shopping -- A Very Merry Morning gives a little sneak preview before general shopping, with continental breakfast and shopping bags included, 9 a.m.-noon today, $30. Then, it's Mexican food, drinks and girl bonding at Ladies' Night, 6-9 p.m. today, $30. Parents go to shop, but children can enjoy crafts, snacks and photos with the big man during Cookies and Milk With Santa, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $10. Reservations are recommended.

More information: (501) 375-5557, jllr.org

DAZZLE DAYS

Who: Conway Regional Women's Council "with proceeds going toward medical scholarships, technologically advanced equipment, and supporting patient and community programs."

Where: Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19

How much: $7.50

Special events: The Girls' Nite Out, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17, gets it all started with preview shopping for $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Santa and Mrs. Claus are available for visits for certain periods during general shopping, but the Pajama Party With Santa, 9 a.m. Nov. 19, includes stories, photos and a visit with the elves. Tickets are $17.50. Raffle tickets for prizes including vehicles and trips are $100.

More information: dazzledaze.com

GLITZ & GARLAND

Who: Benton Area Chamber of Commerce and Saline Memorial Health Foundation

Where: Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30 N., Benton

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19

How much: $5

Special events: A Girls Night Out preview evening is 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17, $30. Also, there will be a raffle for a 2017 GMC Acadia with raffle tickets at $100 each.

More information: (501) 860-7002, bentonchamber.com.

