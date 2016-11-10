In U.S. cities, protesters shout 'not my president'

CHICAGO -- Protesters flooded streets in cities across the U.S. to condemn Donald Trump's election in demonstrations that police said were mostly peaceful.

From New England to heartland cities like Kansas City, Mo., and along the West Coast, demonstrators carried flags and anti-Trump signs, disrupting traffic and declaring that they refused to accept Trump's triumph.

In Chicago, where thousands recently had poured into the streets to celebrate the Chicago Cubs' first World Series victory in over a century, several thousand people marched through the Loop. They gathered outside Trump Tower, chanting "Not my president!"

A similar protest in Manhattan drew about 1,000 people. Outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown, police installed barricades to keep the demonstrators at bay.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Philadelphia's City Hall despite chilly, wet weather. Participants expressed anger at Republicans and Democrats over the election's outcome.

In Boston, thousands of anti-Trump protesters streamed through downtown, chanting "Trump's a racist" and carrying signs that said "Impeach Trump" and "Abolish Electoral College."

Protests flared at universities in California and Connecticut, while several hundred people marched in San Francisco and others gathered outside City Hall in Los Angeles. And they spread south to Richmond, Va., and to middle American cities like Kansas City, Mo., and Omaha, Neb.

Hundreds of University of Texas studentsmarched through downtown Austin near the Texas Capitol, then briefly blocked a crowded traffic bridge.

Marchers protesting Trump's election as president chanted and carried signs in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Another group protested peacefully outside the White House.

In Oregon, dozens of people blocked traffic in downtown Portland, burned American flags and forced a delay for trains on two light-rail lines. Earlier, the protest in downtown drew several Trump supporters, who taunted the demonstrators with signs. A lone Trump supporter was chased across Pioneer Courthouse Square and hit in the back with a skateboard before others intervened.

The only major violence was reported in Oakland, Calif., during a protest that began shortly before midnight and lasted into early Wednesday. Another protest began Wednesday evening downtown, with several hundred chanting, sign-waving people gathering in a plaza.

A Section on 11/10/2016