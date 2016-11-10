Iraq troops pause in advance on Mosul to drive out Islamic State

BAGHDAD — Iraqi troops fired automatic weapons at positions held by the Islamic State group in and around the northern city of Mosul on Thursday but did not advance as they regroup and clear neighborhoods once occupied by the jihadis.

In Mosul proper, where troops have a foothold in a sliver of territory in the city's east, the special forces control the Zahra neighborhood, once named after former dictator Saddam Hussein, military officials said.

They have taken at least half of the Aden neighborhood and clashes were still ongoing there, while the regular army's ninth division is stationed in east Mosul's Intisar neighborhood, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters. Skirmishes also continued in the city's southern outskirts.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the U.S.-led forces operating the key air campaign against the Islamic State, said that advancing troops and aircraft have destroyed some 70 tunnels the jihadis had been using to launch surprise attacks from inside densely populated areas.

"They've set up elaborate defenses, and we have to assume they'll do anything among the civilian population because they don't care about anyone," he said, noting that airstrikes had hit hundreds of the Islamic State positions in the three-week old Mosul campaign.

Iraqi troops are converging from several fronts on Mosul, the country's second largest city and the last major Islamic State holdout in Iraq. Kurdish peshmerga forces are holding a line outside the city in the north, while Iraqi army and militarized police units approach from the south, and government-sanctioned Shiite militias are guarding the western approaches.

The offensive has slowed in recent days as the special forces, the troops who have advanced the farthest, push into more densely populated areas of the city's east, where they cannot rely as much on airstrikes and shelling because of the risk posed to civilians who have been told to stay in their homes.

Over 34,000 people have been displaced in the fighting and are settling in camps and host communities in nearby provinces. Troops are trying to screen the crowds for potential Islamic State fighters attempting to sneak out among the civilians, and some have admitted to meting out what they consider swift justice, by executing them.

