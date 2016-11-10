Home /
Lion at sanctuary sires 8 cubs after 2 vasectomies
By The Associated Press
This article was published November 10, 2016 at 3:54 p.m.
SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. — A Missouri tiger sanctuary is raising eight lion cubs that unexpectedly joined the family after a lion, who had undergone two vasectomies, sired them.
The Springfield News-Leader reported that Leo the lion had received his first vasectomy in 2015. Late last year, National Tiger Sanctuary in Saddlebrooke staff was surprised to discover that he had fathered two cubs. However, both died from a vitamin A deficiency.
Staff members then gave Leo a second vasectomy, but he somehow managed to sire eight additional cubs this year.
Keepers checking on one lioness on April Fools' Day found her with four cubs. Staff then checked a second lioness for pregnancy, and four more cubs were born a month later.
MasterOfObvious says... November 10, 2016 at 4:18 p.m.
Maybe that's a sign of genes that need to be passed on.
LR1955 says... November 10, 2016 at 7:15 p.m.
A real King of the Jungle. I wonder if "staff" includes a real veterinarian that understands lion balls!
