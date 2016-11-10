Outreach Ministries presents first talent show

When Jennifer Covey, event manager for Searcy’s Veterans Outreach Ministries Center, was brainstorming new ways to raise funds for and promote the organization, her 12-year-old son stepped in.

“He said, ‘Hey, Mamma, why don’t we do a talent show?’” she said.

The organization’s first Talent Show will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Gym Stars, 1800 Queensway St.

Veterans Outreach Ministries helps veterans apply for benefits and obtain the records needed to do so. The organization has offices in Conway, Pleasant Plains and Searcy.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded for acts in the talent show. So far, about a dozen acts have signed up to participate in the show, but there could be more than that when the event rolls around, Covey said.

“Most of them are singing,” she said. “I’ve got one group that’s doing a song with sign language. It’s a church song they’re doing, and they’re doing sign language with it.”

At the end of the talent show, Covey and her son will likely perform a dance for the crowd, which Covey said will be fun and for a good cause.

Covey began volunteering with the Veterans Outreach Ministries Center in May. She said she has been promoting the upcoming talent show constantly.

“This is an opportunity to help people,” she said. “You have to have a passion to help people. You have to have that heart for it. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be and that God’s put me at the center for a reason.”

Since May, Covey said, she’s seen opportunities for the center to grow.

“I’ve seen a lot of new venues and new avenues and new people starting to come around more, and that’s what I want,” she said.

The talent show will also feature karaoke, door prizes, and food such as hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as drinks.

“We’ll try to have fellowship with the veterans and the community in general,” Covey said.

People of all ages will be involved in the talent show, and all ages are invited to attend. The organization asks for a $2 donation at the door.

“It’s basically a family event to a degree, but it’s to honor the vets, though,” Covey said. “All the proceeds strictly go to Veterans Outreach Ministries.”

In September, Covey coordinated the nonprofit’s first Softball Tournament, which had 10 teams. She said another tournament will take place in the spring.

Covey has three main projects she’d like to spearhead for the center next year. She said she would like to establish a Military Calendar, an Adopt-A-Vet program and a veterans diary that includes interviews with veterans.

No matter if attendees come from Little Rock, Cabot or are local to Searcy, Covey said, she’d like to see 200 to 400 people attend the organization’s first talent show.

“I want them to support their vets, just be there strictly for the veterans,” she said. “It’s all about them. The community needs more people aware that there are vets out there who need people.”

Depending on how successful the talent show is, Covey may or may not plan it for future years, she said. She said it’s hard work to plan an event such as this, and she hopes people learn what the organization’s values are all about.

“You’ve got to have a heart for these people,” she said. “They fought for our country. They don’t get the praise they deserve. I want people to be a little more aware of who they are.”

For more information, visit the Veterans Outreach Ministries’ Facebook page.

