PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: Morrilton, Wynne meet in first-round matchup
By KURT VOIGT, The Associated Press
This article was published November 10, 2016 at 2:43 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top teams in Class 5A will make an early exit from the state playoffs when Morrilton travels to Wynne on Friday night for a first-round matchup.
The Devil Dogs (5-5) finished as the fourth seed from the West because of four forfeits during the season, but they still enter the playoffs ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.
They'll face a difficult matchup against the undefeated Yellowjackets (10-0), winner of the East and runner-up for the state title two years ago. Wynne, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, has scored more than 38 points in every game this season and enters the playoffs coming off a 48-0 win against Nettleton.
Whoever wins this game will still likely have to deal with No. 3 Sylvan Hills in the semifinals, but it would avoid top-ranked Pulaski Academy until the championship game.
WYNNE 31, MORRILTON 30
CLASS 7A
Cabot 24, Bentonville West 14
Bryant 33, Springdale High 20
Conway 28, Rogers High 21
Bentonville 34, Little Rock Catholic 10
CLASS 6A
El Dorado 27, Marion 24
Lake Hamilton 30, Searcy 23
Benton 35, Mountain Home 20
West Memphis 23, Texarkana 14
CLASS 5A
Pulaski Academy 41, Magnolia 7
Greenbrier 29, Forrest City 20
White Hall 28, Little Rock Christian 17
Batesville 24, Harrison 23
Wynne 31, Morrilton 30
Little Rock McClellan 33, Hot Springs Lakeside 30
Alma 27, Blytheville 14
Sylvan Hills 30, Watson Chapel 17
CLASS 4A
Shiloh Christian 29, Crossett 17
Dardanelle 31, West Helena 14
Dumas 24, Trumann 20
Nashville 38, Dover 7
Arkadelphia 28, Pea Ridge 27
Pocahontas 28, Gravette 21
Hamburg 31, Highland 14
Mena 27, Central Arkansas Christian 21
Gosnell 33, Huntsville 20
Ashdown 24, Ozark 17
Warren 37, Jonesboro Westside 3
Stuttgart 34, Monticello 17
Booneville 23, Southside Batesville 13
Pulaski Robinson 30, Pottsville 14
CLASS 3A
Smackover 31, Melbourne 23
Bald Knob 35, Perryville 10
Clinton 27, Centerpoint 20
Rivercrest 33, Barton 14
Junction City 29, Manila 3
Glen Rose 30, Fouke 10
Elkins 28, Jessieville 14
Paris 31, Walnut Ridge 20
Prescott 37, Lake Village 3
Cedar Ridge 30, Piggott 27
Mountain View 27, Harmony Grove 20
Atkins 33, Greenland 14
Harding Academy 34, Lamar 14
Newport 28, Mayflower 17
CLASS 2A
Carlisle 30, Quitman 27
Mount Ida 41, Johnson County Westside 3
Bearden 23, Conway Christian 17
Cross County 27, Lafayette County 20
McCrory 24, Salem 21
Camden Harmony Grove 40, Palestine-Wheatley 3
Hector 31, Rison 27
Mountainburg 33, Marked Tree 30
Hampton 35, Hazen 7
Foreman 29, East Poinsett County 28
England 44, Parkers Chapel 7
Hackett 34, Magnet Cove 17
Murfreesboro 27, Lavaca 17
Earle 24, Dierks 23
LAST WEEK: 28-1 (97 percent)
SEASON: 236-34 (87 percent)
