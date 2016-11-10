PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS: Morrilton, Wynne meet in first-round matchup

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the top teams in Class 5A will make an early exit from the state playoffs when Morrilton travels to Wynne on Friday night for a first-round matchup.

The Devil Dogs (5-5) finished as the fourth seed from the West because of four forfeits during the season, but they still enter the playoffs ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.

They'll face a difficult matchup against the undefeated Yellowjackets (10-0), winner of the East and runner-up for the state title two years ago. Wynne, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, has scored more than 38 points in every game this season and enters the playoffs coming off a 48-0 win against Nettleton.

Whoever wins this game will still likely have to deal with No. 3 Sylvan Hills in the semifinals, but it would avoid top-ranked Pulaski Academy until the championship game.

CLASS 7A

Cabot 24, Bentonville West 14

Bryant 33, Springdale High 20

Conway 28, Rogers High 21

Bentonville 34, Little Rock Catholic 10

CLASS 6A

El Dorado 27, Marion 24

Lake Hamilton 30, Searcy 23

Benton 35, Mountain Home 20

West Memphis 23, Texarkana 14

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy 41, Magnolia 7

Greenbrier 29, Forrest City 20

White Hall 28, Little Rock Christian 17

Batesville 24, Harrison 23

Wynne 31, Morrilton 30

Little Rock McClellan 33, Hot Springs Lakeside 30

Alma 27, Blytheville 14

Sylvan Hills 30, Watson Chapel 17

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian 29, Crossett 17

Dardanelle 31, West Helena 14

Dumas 24, Trumann 20

Nashville 38, Dover 7

Arkadelphia 28, Pea Ridge 27

Pocahontas 28, Gravette 21

Hamburg 31, Highland 14

Mena 27, Central Arkansas Christian 21

Gosnell 33, Huntsville 20

Ashdown 24, Ozark 17

Warren 37, Jonesboro Westside 3

Stuttgart 34, Monticello 17

Booneville 23, Southside Batesville 13

Pulaski Robinson 30, Pottsville 14

CLASS 3A

Smackover 31, Melbourne 23

Bald Knob 35, Perryville 10

Clinton 27, Centerpoint 20

Rivercrest 33, Barton 14

Junction City 29, Manila 3

Glen Rose 30, Fouke 10

Elkins 28, Jessieville 14

Paris 31, Walnut Ridge 20

Prescott 37, Lake Village 3

Cedar Ridge 30, Piggott 27

Mountain View 27, Harmony Grove 20

Atkins 33, Greenland 14

Harding Academy 34, Lamar 14

Newport 28, Mayflower 17

CLASS 2A

Carlisle 30, Quitman 27

Mount Ida 41, Johnson County Westside 3

Bearden 23, Conway Christian 17

Cross County 27, Lafayette County 20

McCrory 24, Salem 21

Camden Harmony Grove 40, Palestine-Wheatley 3

Hector 31, Rison 27

Mountainburg 33, Marked Tree 30

Hampton 35, Hazen 7

Foreman 29, East Poinsett County 28

England 44, Parkers Chapel 7

Hackett 34, Magnet Cove 17

Murfreesboro 27, Lavaca 17

Earle 24, Dierks 23

LAST WEEK: 28-1 (97 percent)

SEASON: 236-34 (87 percent)