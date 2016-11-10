Police: 64-year-old woman robbed of SUV in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

A 64-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle Wednesday morning as she attempted to enter her apartment in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, police say.

The victim told authorities that the carjacking occurred as she was walking toward her front door shortly at 11:55 a.m. at 3801 Hill Road, according to a report.

Police said the robber walked up to the woman, put a silver handgun up to the left side of her waist and said: “Give me everything you got.”

The robber was able to take the woman’s white 2013 Honda CRV and drove eastbound toward Pine Street, the woman told police.

The report noted that the vehicle was linked to a robbery about 10 minutes later on 34th and Wolfe streets. Additional information regarding that robbery was not included in the report.

Also stolen from the woman were $15 in cash and her purse containing a phone, credit cards, a debit card and checks, a responding officer said.

Authorities described the robber as a a black man between the ages of 27 and 30 standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing all-black clothing at the time, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

At least five robberies have been reported in the Hillcrest area in recent weeks, including two holdups Oct. 29 in which three people were robbed, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Both were reported in the parking lot of the Kroger at 614 Beechwood St. within an hour of each other early that morning, leaving police to believe the robberies are related.