Home /
Police: 64-year-old woman robbed of SUV in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood
This article was originally published November 10, 2016 at 3:52 p.m. Updated November 10, 2016 at 4:40 p.m.
- Comments (12)
- aAFont Size
3801 Hill Road
A 64-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle Wednesday morning as she attempted to enter her apartment in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, police say.
The victim told authorities that the carjacking occurred as she was walking toward her front door shortly at 11:55 a.m. at 3801 Hill Road, according to a report.
Police said the robber walked up to the woman, put a silver handgun up to the left side of her waist and said: “Give me everything you got.”
The robber was able to take the woman’s white 2013 Honda CRV and drove eastbound toward Pine Street, the woman told police.
The report noted that the vehicle was linked to a robbery about 10 minutes later on 34th and Wolfe streets. Additional information regarding that robbery was not included in the report.
Also stolen from the woman were $15 in cash and her purse containing a phone, credit cards, a debit card and checks, a responding officer said.
Authorities described the robber as a a black man between the ages of 27 and 30 standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing all-black clothing at the time, police said.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
At least five robberies have been reported in the Hillcrest area in recent weeks, including two holdups Oct. 29 in which three people were robbed, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Both were reported in the parking lot of the Kroger at 614 Beechwood St. within an hour of each other early that morning, leaving police to believe the robberies are related.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 64-year-old woman robbed of SUV in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 10 of 12 total commentsJump to last page >>
DontSweatIt says... November 10, 2016 at 4:12 p.m.
The police really need to put some undercover agents in the Hillcrest area to capture these thugs & remove them from society. Where's BLM & NAACP - as usual, nowhere to be found!
( permalink | suggest removal )
LilEllie says... November 10, 2016 at 5:18 p.m.
No neighborhood or district in Little Rock is truly safe or secure. When will Law and Order be restored in our city?
( permalink | suggest removal )
Tigermule says... November 10, 2016 at 5:21 p.m.
Bring back the tactics of former Sheriff Tommy Robinson. No matter if you agreed with him, these type of crimes greatly decreased when he was in office.
( permalink | suggest removal )
caspertherat says... November 10, 2016 at 5:25 p.m.
Hint to Little Rock Police--Hillcrest seems to be a pretty hot area for crimes, so you might consider additional officers in that area. UC officers would certainly give you a chance to catch the crooks. Remember LRPD--HILLCREST--it is in the area of Kavanaugh Blvd. and Cantrell.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LckyPnny103042048 says... November 10, 2016 at 6:32 p.m.
That's just a shame. I agree about Sheriff Hot Dog. Some of his methods were very effective. Can't even get out of your car & go into your own home without lazy thugs lurking around & robbing you.
( permalink | suggest removal )
HM2 says... November 10, 2016 at 7:46 p.m.
Hummm the robber was a Negro imagine that.
( permalink | suggest removal )
NutButter says... November 10, 2016 at 7:58 p.m.
There is a disproportionate number of black men in prison.
( permalink | suggest removal )
haphog says... November 10, 2016 at 8:34 p.m.
Another black scumbag stealing and threatening. I would love to see a summation of these events in the last few months.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... November 10, 2016 at 9:35 p.m.
When seconds count, the cops are only minutes away. Concealed carry. Two to the chest, one to the head. Works every time.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta2 says... November 10, 2016 at 10:06 p.m.
The cynic in me says the LRPD doesn't care about Hillcrest and the Heights, because those districts are least likely to support law enforcement when a thug gets gunned down in the line of criminal duty.
Very tongue in cheek comment above, y'all...maybe.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.