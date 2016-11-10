Puerto Rico’s election of new governor a pro-statehood win
By Bloomberg News
This article was published today at 3:49 a.m.
New Progressive Party candidate Ricardo Rossello was elected governor of Puerto Rico, marking a political shift for an island where a worsening debt crisis has ushered in an era of federal financial oversight.
In unofficial results from 95 percent of polling places, the pro-statehood candidate led Popular Democratic Party candidate David Bernier by 42 percent to 39 percent, or a margin of almost 44,000 votes, according to Puerto Rico’s Elections Commission.Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla issued a statement congratulating Rossello on his victory.
Rossello’s win empowers the party that’s pushing for U.S. statehood just as Puerto Rico struggles with a fiscal crisis that’s caused it to default on a growing share of its debt. The new administration will have its power curtailed by a seven-member federal oversight board that is supposed to help implement a plan to steady the territory’s finances.
Print Headline: Puerto Rico’s election of new governor a pro-statehood win
