Reality stars Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna welcome baby girl

LOS ANGELES — Reality stars Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have welcomed their first child together.

A representative for the couple said Chyna delivered a baby girl named Dream on Thursday in Los Angeles.

She is the first child for Kardashian, 29, who is the younger brother of Kim Kardashian. Chyna has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian announced their engagement in April and pregnancy in May. The E! network said in June that it would track their relationship and baby preparations in a reality show called Rob & Chyna, which premiered in September. The most recent episode aired last month.

Kardashian has been featured on his family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which also airs on E!