Scammers impersonate Arkansas highway crews, agency says
This article was published November 10, 2016 at 11:54 a.m.
Authorities have received multiple reports of scammers claiming to be highway workers and offering to perform maintenance work on private property, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said Thursday.
The White County sheriff's office is investigating several reports of scammers who drive orange trucks labeled "chip seal maintenance" and offer to use leftover gravel on driveways, the highway agency said in a statement. The trucks had highway department symbols on their doors, though they are not actually affiliated with the agency.
Arkansas law prevents the highway agency from performing such work, the statement said, adding citizens should be "cautious and verify credentials when approached by people claiming affiliation with a government organization."
