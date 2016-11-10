Home /
Sister describes abuse of 6-year-old boy in Bella Vista man's murder trial
By Tracy Neal
This article was published November 10, 2016 at 11:48 a.m.
- Comments (6)
- aAFont Size
BENTONVILLE — A 6-year-old boy's sister described in court Thursday the abuse the boy endured before his death.
Isaiah died March 30, 2015 as result of chronic child abuse and from his injuries as result of being raped.
Mauricio Torres, 45, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery in the first degree. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
The girl, 9, testified Wednesday morning at the murder trial for Mauricio Torres, the man she sometimes referred to as “Maurice” or “her old dad.”
She said she saw her brother naked with his hands and feet tied in the bathroom. He had been punished for eating cake, the girl said.
The girl said later that day her brother was not working outside and her father took him inside the camper.
The door to the camper was slightly opened when she saw him use the stick on her brother, the girl said. Torres told police he first placed a stick in his son's rectum about a month before the boy died.
According to the girl, she saw her father spank her brother numerous times with a stick. Her mother spanked him with a sandal, the girl said.
She had also seen her father use a cable to hit her brother.
The girl said Torres said her brother was forced to sleep in a cage to keep him from going anywhere or to get food. Her brother also had to take naps in the cage and once had to spend the night in a large trash can in their bathroom.
The girl also described Isaiah being forced to eat feces and drink urine.
She also testified that she saw either her mother or father pour bleach on her brother causing chemical burns and he was treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
When questioned by Bill James, one of Mauricio Torres’ attorney, that she believes it was her mother that poured bleach on Isaiah.
Prosecutors may rest their case Wednesday afternoon.
Cathy Torres, 44, is charged with capital murder and battery in the first degree. Her trial is scheduled for May 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sister describes abuse of 6-year-old boy in Bella Vista man's murder trial
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments
YoungHog says... November 10, 2016 at 12:17 p.m.
Let God do his will on this devil
( permalink | suggest removal )
deb1954 says... November 10, 2016 at 1:06 p.m.
There is a special place in Hell for these two people. I hope the state will help get them there FAST.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JiminyC56 says... November 10, 2016 at 1:44 p.m.
There are some very evil people in this world. Sounds like the poor child was hungry and his fat arse dad ate all the food.
( permalink | suggest removal )
cam says... November 10, 2016 at 2:55 p.m.
I cannot fathom the suffering they caused that child to undergo. I truly hope that the victim's siblings get treatment for the trauma they witnessed. Death is far too easy for this POS. He should spend the duration of his miserable existence being treated the same as that poor child was- stick up his rectum and all. I hope he burns in hell along with that sick excuse of a mother. Absolutely disgusting.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Pearl1975 says... November 10, 2016 at 3:15 p.m.
A public hanging would be too good for both of these POSs. Hope Karma gets them two-fold!
( permalink | suggest removal )
HM2 says... November 10, 2016 at 7:36 p.m.
I believe in punishment fitting the crime. first cut out his nuts and serve them to him for supper, with urine on the rocks. let him live the rest of his worthless life in a tiger cage, feeding him feces sandwiches. maybe once a week.
Introduce him to the business end of a wooden baseball bat two or three times a day, concentrating on the elbows, knees and jaw. The in the evening wear his @$$ out with a wire cable. Then at the end of the day; give him a bath with pure Clorox bleach and a stiff wire brush. sounds good to me.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.