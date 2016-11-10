Some world leaders wary but pledge to work with Trump

MOSCOW -- Reaction among world leaders to Donald Trump's presidential victory was a mixture of caution and surprise, with governments from Berlin to Beijing to Tokyo and Ottawa combining pledges of conditional cooperation with fears about a rise in protectionism.

The victory was hailed in Russia, which has taken an aggressive stance toward the West in recent months. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Trump a congratulatory telegram Wednesday and made a televised statement expressing the hope that frayed U.S.-Russian relations could be put back on track.

"We are aware that it is a difficult path, in view of the unfortunate degradation of relations between the Russian Federation and the United States," the Russian leader said, adding: "It is not our fault that Russian-American relations are in such a state."

Russia became a focal point during the presidential campaign, with government officials and Hillary Clinton supporters suggesting that Russia was involved in hacking her campaign's emails. During the campaign, Trump expressed admiration for Putin and his tough leadership style, and some Clinton backers questioned Trump's business dealings with Russia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered "close cooperation" with Trump.

"Germany and the U.S. are tied by values, democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law and the dignity of humankind, independent of origin, skin color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political views," she said in Berlin.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evoked a common desire to boost living standards for the middle class in congratulating Trump and pledging to work with him. French President Francois Hollande said he'll be "vigilant" about the policies of the new U.S. president-elect, whose election victory opens up a "period of uncertainty."

In Iran, leaders emphasized the need to keep the nuclear-weapons agreement on track despite Trump's victory. The deal "cannot be overturned by a single government," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

"The U.S. president must fully understand the realities of today's world," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting Romania, said at a news conference Wednesday. "Considering that Iran and the U.S. don't have formal political relations, what's important is that the future U.S. president complies to the commitments of the multilateral nuclear deal."

Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicated a high comfort level with the next president, hailing Trump as a "true friend of the state of Israel."

Iraq's leader, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, also congratulated Trump and expressed hope that the "world and the United States will continue to support Iraq in fighting terrorism."

Leaders of Egypt and Serbia also said Trump's win opened the way for better relations. They were joined by populists and Euro skeptics, including France's Marine Le Pen and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- the first national leader to express support for Trump, back in July.

Geert Wilders, leader of the populist, anti-EU Dutch Freedom Party, called Trump's win "historic" and pledged to "also give back our country to the Dutch people." France's National Front leader Le Pen, a candidate in April's presidential elections, said the American people are now "free."

In East Asia, prospects for trade and security dominated reaction. The U.S. trade deficit with Asian partners was a key campaign issue, and Trump threatened to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, discard a regional trade pact, and review key security alliances with Japan and South Korea.

Trump's win caused trepidation in Mexico, where his remarks calling Mexican immigrants criminals and "rapists" were a deep insult to national pride.

President Enrique Pena Nieto sent a series of messages from his official Twitter account Wednesday morning, congratulating not Trump himself but the American electorate. Pena Nieto later said he had spoken with Trump to congratulate him and his family, adding they had agreed to meet to discuss the U.S.-Mexico relationship.

Trump has suggested slapping a 35 percent tax on automobiles and auto parts made by U.S. companies in Mexico, and financial analysts have predicted that Trump's presidency will threaten billions of dollars in cross-border trade.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz, Gregory Katz, Maria Verza, Christopher Sherman and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Amir Vahdat, Gregory Viscusi, Ting Shi, Enda Curran and staff members of Bloomberg News.

