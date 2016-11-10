HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

James Street award nominees named

The Little Rock Touchdown Club has announced 13 nominees from Little Rock high schools for the James Street Sportsmanship Award.

The award, named for the late All-American quarterback at the University of Texas, will honor a football player who exhibits outstanding sportsmanship toward teammates, coaches and opponents. The winner will be presented the award Monday during the Little Rock Touchdown Club's luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

The nominees are Little Rock Central's Quianna Saine, Little Rock Fair's Kalik Brazle, Little Rock Hall's Jaelon McCuien, Little Rock McClellan's Pierre Strong, Little Rock Parkview's Odies Wilson IV, Joe T. Robinson's David Porter, Mills' Kominic Copeland, Baptist Prep's Luke Vaden, Episcopal Collegiate's RJ Rice, Little Rock Catholic's Orlando Henley, Little Rock Christian's Henley Bland, Pulaski Academy's Cameron Fonseca and Arkansas School for the Deaf's Hammad Khan.

Texas Athletic Director Mike Perrin is scheduled to speak at the Touchdown Club on Monday. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:50 a.m. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Reservations can be made at lrtouchdown.com.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASKETBALL

Four UALR games chosen for TV

Four UALR men's basketball games will be broadcast on the American Sports Network, and UALR and Arkansas State each have games that could be chosen for an ESPN2 broadcast, the league announced Wednesday.

UALR will play games Jan. 9 at Coastal Carolina, Jan. 13 at Texas-Arlington, Feb. 6 at home against Appalachian State and Feb. 27 at home against Georgia Southern on American Sports Network, as part of a new deal with the league made in August. Times will be announced at a later date.

UALR's Jan. 2 home game against Louisiana-Lafayette and ASU's home game against Louisiana-Monroe the same day could be chosen for an ESPN2 broadcast. There are five Sun Belt games that day. One game will be chosen three weeks before the game is played.

ASU will have 20 games this season on ESPN3.com, including all Sun Belt games and Friday's season opener at North Dakota State.

UALR's game March 4 at Troy will also be on ESPN3.com.

SOCCER

UCA men eliminated

The Central Arkansas men's team lost to Missouri State 5-4 on penalty kicks Wednesday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Springfield, Mo.

The match was tied 1-1 in regulation, with Wes Carson scoring in the eighth minute for No. 4 seed UCA (7-7-3) and Jake Buckle scoring in the 27th minute for Missouri State (8-7-2), the tournament's No. 5 seed.

Both teams converted four of their first five penalty kicks. UCA's Joey Kampmann missed his penalty kick, then Missouri State's Mike Lightbourne scored to send Missouri State to the MVC semifinals.

Missouri State will play No. 1 seed Loyola-Chicago at 6 p.m. today.

