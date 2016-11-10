Style: Friday movie reviews

Denis Villeneuve — the director of Prisoners, with Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis and Jake Gyllenhaal; and Sicario, with Emily Blunt — has a penchant for intentionally messing with his audience.

Given such a long and illustrious history of upending his audience’s expectations, it should come as no surprise that the French-Canadian director’s Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguist tasked with trying to communicate with aliens, isn’t exactly playing it straight, either.

Not a sci-fi film to placate fidgeting teens waiting for an action-studded climax; Arrival is instead a pointedly measured and disciplined film.

Reviewer Piers Marchant says viewers “will either leave the film mystified, deeply moved or irritated at being blatantly tricked — or I suppose, some combination thereof.”

