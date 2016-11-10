Home /
Suspected bank robber, 76, caught after casino lunch stop, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published November 10, 2016 at 5:40 p.m.
RENO, Nev. — A 76-year-old suspect in a downtown Reno bank robbery didn't get far before the FBI caught up with him.
Reno police say they found Tommy McAdoo eating lunch at a downtown casino Wednesday about two hours after he allegedly held up the Nevada State Bank across the street from the federal courthouse.
Detectives say McAdoo showed a weapon and demanded money before making off with an undetermined amount of cash.
FBI agents arrested him at the undisclosed casino. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Suspected bank robber, 76, caught after casino lunch stop, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.