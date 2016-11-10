THE WEEKEND TEN

1 BEAUTY

On Friday, the Arkansas Arts Center, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, kicks off its 48th Collectors Show and Sale, 150 works curated from New York galleries, ranging from Old Masters to emerging contemporary artists, and in price from below $1,000 up to $95,000. Arts Center members can attend a Collectors Show and Sale Brunch, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday, all ages can create a collage during Super Sunday Free Family Funday, noon-3 p.m. The exhibition runs through Jan. 8; sponsors are Bank of the Ozarks and the Capital Hotel. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

2 BUY

The Junior League of Little Rock presents Holiday House, its annual shopping extravaganza, noon-9 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Passes are $10 for one day, $20 for three. There are also special events like Ladies' Night, 6-9 p.m. today, $30; and Cookies and Milk with Santa, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $10. Call (501) 375-5557 or visit jllr.org. See story on Page 4E.

3 BUCOLIC

Rural and urban mix together at Farm in the City, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The program highlights the contributions of black Arkansans through the state's history and includes visits with Little Rock Zoo animals, a beekeeper and Arkansas 4-H members. Admission is free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit mosaictemplarscenter.com.

4 BALLET, BARBER, BOLERO

The Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra and members of the Ballet Arkansas company will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Albert Pike Masonic Center, 712 Scott St., Little Rock. The program: the "March" from The Love for Three Oranges by Sergei Prokofiev; Gymnopedies No. 1 and 2 by Erik Satie (orchestrated by Claude Debussy); Poem for Orchestra by William Grant Still; Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber; and Bolero by Maurice Ravel. Geoffrey Robson conducts. Tickets are $20, $10 for students. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

5 BEAT

The Helen Sung Quartet -- Helen Sung, piano; John Ellis, tenor sax; Boris Kozlov, bass; and Darrell Green, drums -- performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 S. Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American magazine's 2016-17 Jazz Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $25-$40. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 4E

6 BASH

The New Creation Dance Company presents a Leap Into Fall with dinner, auction, music and dance performances and activities for children, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Tickets are $15, $5 for children in advance. At the door, tickets are $25 and $10. Call (501) 258-0913 or visit newcreationdance.org.

7 BEATLES, ETC.

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, opens its doors, and the current temporary exhibit, "Ladies and Gentlemen ... The Beatles!," to military veterans and their families on Veterans Day, Friday. While admission is always free for active service military, the center will be open free of charge to retired personnel and family members for Veterans Day. Friday hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission for everyone else is $10, $8 for ages 62 and older and college students, $6 for ages 6-17. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonfoundation.org.

8 BUYER & CELLAR

William Moon plays six different characters, including singer Barbra Streisand, in Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins, a one-man show about a struggling actor who takes a job working in Streisand's Malibu basement and the bond that forms between them. The show's Arkansas premiere will be onstage 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $15 for students, senior citizens (65 and older) and military. The theater rates the show PG. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit tinyurl.com/j3l8h8f.

9 'BRING ON TOMORROW'

A touring company will put its production of Fame -- The Musical (music by Stephen Margoshes, lyrics by Jacques Levy, book by Jose Fernandez, conceived and developed by David DeSilva, based on the 1980 MGM/United Artists film), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The show contains adult themes and mature content. Tickets are $30-40, $27-37 for senior citizens and UCA alumni, $10 for UCA students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

10 BROTHER

Larry Gatlin, lead singer/songwriter for the Gatlin Brothers, headlines a "Heroes & Legends" acoustic concert honoring veterans, 6 p.m. today in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. A hundred fifth-graders from Hackler Intermediate School will join Gatlin on two songs. Tickets are $20 and $10, free to veterans with proof of military service -- reservations required, call (870) 508-6280; guest tickets (one per veteran) are $10.

Weekend on 11/10/2016