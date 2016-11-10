Weekend Calendar

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA GALLERY 413 Main St., North Little Rock. "PERICULUM," Will Hogg, Nov. 17-26; reception, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 225-5600.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Art of Motion: Tango 7-9 p.m. today, $10. Super Sunday Free Family Funday, noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Collectors Show and Sale, Friday-Jan. 8. Art of Architecture Lecture Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday; reception, 5:30 p.m. "Little Dreams in Glass and Metal: Enameling in America, 1920 to the Present," and "Glass Fantasies: Enamels by Thom Hall," through Dec. 31. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Fall art by Patricia Wilkes, Marie Weaver, Ron Almond, Ned Perme, Louise Harris. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. David Mudrinich, through Dec. 24. Fall Trunk Show for Regalia Handmade Clothing, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; preview party, 6-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. "Fourth of July and Other Things," Diana L. Shearon, through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday and Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Free admission day for veterans and their families, Friday. "Ladies and Gentlemen ... The Beatles!" through April 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

COX CREATIVE CENTER 120 River Market Ave. Latino Art Project: "Cronicas de lo Efimero, Drawings and Paintings," Maria Botti-Villegas, through Dec. 1; reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 918-3093.

DRAWL SOUTHERN CONTEMPORARY ART 5208 Kavanaugh Blvd. Linda Williams Palmer book signing, 6 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. drawlgallery.com or (501) 240-7446.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 S. Main St. "A Walk in Her Shoes," through Jan. 15. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 360 900 S. Rodney Parham Road. Community Holiday Art Sale with music, performance art, poetry, 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (501) 993-0012.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. "Best of the South," through Saturday. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave., Suite C. "Landscapes Unmasked: Watercolor and Oil Paintings," Mason Archie, Wade Hampton, Dean Mitchell, through Dec. 21. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, by appointment Sunday. (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Personal Rituals," Amanda Heinbockel, Marianne Nolley, Brianna Peterson, through Dec. 4. "A Diamond in the Rough: 75 Years of Historic Arkansas Museum," through February. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. November exhibit: "Still Life." Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. landlbeckartgallery.comor (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MID-SOUTHERN WATERCOLORISTS 7-9 p.m. third Wednesday of each month, Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Visitors welcome. midsouthernwatercolorists.com or (501) 941-0430.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Farm in the City, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Say It Ain't Say's Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest, entry deadline 4 p.m. Nov. 18. "Treasured Memories: My Life, My Story," Barbara Higgins Bond, Danny Campbell, Latoya Hobbs, Delita Martin, AjSmith and Rex Deloney, through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

MUGS CAFE 515 Main St., North Little Rock. "Rorschach's Buddy," Diane Harper, through Nov. 21. Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 960-9524.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Magnificent Me!" through April 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Second Friday Art Night with music, activities, craft beer, 5-8 p.m. Friday. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," Nov. 18-early 2018; reception, 6-8 p.m. Nov 18. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

PINOT'S PALETTE 11525 Cantrell Road. Wine and painting. Friendsgiving Potluck & Recipe Swap Art Session, 7-9 p.m. every Saturday in November, $25, reservations required. Jingle Bell Santa: Paint Your Own Masterpiece, 3-5:30 p.m. Nov. 20, $35, reservations required. Variety of classes and hours. Cost: $15-$35. pinotspalette.com/pleasantridge or (501) 588-1661.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "Habits: Bentonville," Kat Wilson, through Nov. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "How to Paint Good," Eric Mantle, through Nov. 23. Art Faculty Biennial, through Nov. 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. "In Memory of Amy Edgington: Collage Artists of Arkansas," Friday-Dec. 16; reception with The Rolling Blackouts, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

THE ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Family Fun Day, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics Studio, through Jan. 7. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

BAUM GALLERY OF FINE ART University of Central Arkansas, McCastlain Hall, Room 145, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Senior show, through Dec. 1; reception, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Shaking Hands and Kissing Babies: The Road to the White House," through Jan. 9. The Art of American Dance, through Jan. 16. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July 2017. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Retrospective, Dan and Anne Thornhill, through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. (870) 633-4480.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Veterans Day reception, 1-3 p.m. Friday. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June 2017. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Jason Sacran, Feb. 11; reception, 5-7 p.m. today, nonmembers $5. "Pulled, Pressed and Screened: Important American Prints," Friday-Jan. 5; reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Children's Art Exploration with Sissy Hubbard for ages 17 and under, 9 a.m.--noon Saturday, $25. Champion Trees of Arkansas artist's book signing, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Soaping 101: A Glimpse into Basic Soapmaking, noon and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19, $25 members, $35 non-members. "Flowers, Feathers, and Fur," Sid Gipson, through Nov. 30. "Brushwood Dance," Gary Smith, Garden Grounds, through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9606.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Cantos From the New Pantheon," Randall M. Good, through Nov. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Story time with Miss Sarah, 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Concert and book signing with Bobby Bridger, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, reservations required. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY MABEE FINE ARTS GALLERY 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. "What Remains" by Aaron Calvert, through Dec. 2. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 245-5129.

OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Back to Nature," through Monday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.

PAINTING BY HEART noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 29, Art on the Green, 1100 Bob Courtway Drive, Suite 1, Conway. Oil and acrylic painting class. $135 for four classes. (501) 205-1922.

THE RITZ CIVIC CENTER 306 W. Main St., Blytheville. "Telema," Jason Lloyd, through Nov. 30; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 762-1744.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "Let Us Pray: Rogers' Early Churches," through Jan. 1. Finders Keepers, 1 p.m. last Friday of the month. "Final Respects," through Dec. 30. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art," through Jan. 30. Hours: 24 hours daily; docent tours 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. (479) 286-6500.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

BESS CHISUM STEPHENS COMMUNITY CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months, some exceptions; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 7-11 p.m. first, second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $13; blsdance.org, (501) 221-7568. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

Around Arkansas

BIG BAND DANCE 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Arkansas Air Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Veterans Day USO-style dance, refreshment and cash bar. Admission: $5. (479) 283-3778.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

DOGTOWN FILM SERIES Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. 2001: A Space Odyssey, 7 p.m. today. Tickets: $5. argentacommunitytheater.org or (501) 353-1443.

Around Arkansas

ART21 MEXICO CITY 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, The University of Central Arkansas, McCastlain Hall room 143, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. (501) 450-5793.

Letters

Central Arkansas

RIVER MARKET POETS 10 a.m.-noon every second Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 603-0290.

Around Arkansas

NOT YOUR GRANDMOTHER'S POETRY WORKSHOP 6-8 p.m. first and third Mondays through Dec. 5, Village Writing School, Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 1260, Rogers. Cost: $15 per month. (479) 292-3665.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, 7351 Warden Road, Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS DULCIMER SOCIETY 2-4 p.m. second Saturday of the month, Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd. Mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer players. Annual membership: $12. Meeting free. (501) 661-1129.

ARKANSAS FOLK MUSIC 11 a.m. Friday, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. Performed by the Lance Family. (501) 747-2162.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3 p.m. Nov. 20, Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. Return to Robinson: Pines of Rome. Tickets: $14-$67. (501) 666-1761.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA 3 p.m. Sunday, Albert Pike Masonic Center, 712 Scott St. Presented in partnership with Ballet Arkansas. Tickets: $20, students $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.

LYSANDER PIANO TRIO 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St. Admission: $25, free for students (K-college). chambermusiclr.com or (501) 372-0294.

NEIL RUTMAN 7 p.m. today, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Program of Beethoven, Schubert, Poulenc and Ravel. Reception follows. (501) 753-4281.

ROD CLEMMONS 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Wildwood Park for the Arts, Lucy Cabe Theatre, 20919 Denny Road. Tickets: $30. (302) 372-9025.

SOUNDS IN THE STACKS 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Central Arkansas Library System branches. Jeff Coleman, Nov. 17, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. cals.org or (501) 918-3000.

TABLE 28 Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive. Guitarist Michael Carenbauer, 6:30-9 p.m. every Saturday. (501) 224-2828.

TODD SNIDER 7 p.m. Nov. 17, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Rory Carroll opening. Tickets: $25-$35. (501) 244-9660.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK 2801 S. University Ave. UALR Choral Collage, 7:30 p.m. Friday. ualr.edu/music or (501) 569-3294.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY-BEEBE CONCERT SERIES Owen Center, 910 Pecan St., Beebe. Afrique Aya, 7:30 p.m. today. asub.edu or (501) 882-8829.

BRITTANY DODSON 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 1209 Blue Rock Road, Altheimer. (501) 530-1998.

JAZZ BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $8. tickets.uafs.edu or (479) 788-7300.

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Recital by Arnold Rawls, Metropolitan Opera singer, 7:30 p.m. today, $12. (870) 245-5555.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FORT SMITH The Blue Lion, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith. Chamber Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. (479) 788-7544.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO 346 University Court, Monticello. Music Theatre Workshop Fall Operas, Sunday Excursion, There and Back and The Telephone, Fine Arts Center auditorium, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday. UAM Jazz Ensemble I Tour, Sunday-Nov. 18. Concert Choir Fall Concert, Fine Arts Center auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. (501) 376-8484.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Snow Fine Arts Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Trombone Studio Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday. (501) 450-5752. Bearbones Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (501) 450-3333. UCA University Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. (501) 450-5774.

VOCES8 7:30 p.m. today, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway. British a cappella group. Tickets: $27-$40. (501) 450-3682.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS REGIONAL INNOVATION HUB 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. One Million Cups, 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays. (501) 907-6570.

ARKANSAS TEACHER CERTIFICATION INFORMATION SESSIONS 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St.; noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Nov. 19, Esther Dewitt Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St., Jacksonville. (877) 669-2228.

BOBBY'S BIKE HIKE TOURS 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 400 President Clinton Ave. Tours of Little Rock landmarks. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. includes food sampling. Tickets: 9 a.m. $9-$27.50, 11:30 a.m. $38.50-$50. (501) 613-7001.

CARTI FESTIVAL OF TREES Wednesday-Nov. 19, Statehouse Convention Center. Sugar Plum Ball, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, $40. Festival After Dark, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, $60. Festival of Fashion, 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, $50. (501) 660-7616.

CHAMPIONS OF YOUTH AWARDS DINNER 7-9 p.m. today, Next Level Events, 1400 W. Markham St. Tickets: $75. (501) 340-6686.

DOWNTOWN NAVIGATION TOURS 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19, downtown Little Rock, 400 President Clinton Ave. Tours of Little Rock starting at Riverfront Park at La Petite Roche Plaza. (501) 376-4781.

GREATER LITTLE ROCK CAMERA CLUB 6 p.m. second Thursday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. Speakers, discussions. Digital and film cameras. (501) 614-9098.

HEAVENLY RIDERS MOTORCYCLE MINISTRY 11 a.m. Nov. 19, Colonel Glenn Road and University Avenue. Toy drive and motorcycle ride. (501) 258-0239.

HEIFER VILLAGE 1 World Ave. Heifer Hour for children K-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. second Saturday of the month. heifer.org/village or (501) 907-2952.

HOLIDAY CRAFT AND GIFT SALE 2-8 p.m. Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Arkansas artists. Admission: $2, children 12-18 $1, free with donation of a new, unopened toy. (501) 982-4171.

HOLIDAY MARKET 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 Arkansas 107, Sherwood. Vendors of jewelry, crafts, baked goods, pottery, original art, handmade soaps, mixes, fresh honey. (501) 835-1466.

HONORING THE PAST -- ANTICIPATING THE FUTURE 6 p.m. today, Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. Panel discussion on history and future of Robinson Center. (501) 683-5239.

LEAP INTO FALL 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. Silent auction, performances by New Creation Dance Kids, barbecue dinner, games. Tickets: advance $15, at the door $20, children 4 and up $5 advance, $10 at the door. newcreationdance.org or (501) 258-0913.

LITTLE ROCK BOOK JAM 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock, 2 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock. Tickets: $10-$62.50. littlerockbookjam.com or (501) 371-9000.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

PAWS WITH SANTA CLAUS 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 4, Cammack Village City Hall, 2710 N. McKinley St. Benefits Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals. Donation: $20 for 5-by-7-inch print, packages available. (501) 603-2273.

PRE-HOLIDAY TRUNK SHOW 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sissy's Log Cabin, 1825 N. Grant St. (501) 663-0066.

QUEST QUILTERS GUILD INC. 9 a.m. second Monday of the month, Darragh Room, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 S. Rock St. Monthly meetings. (501) 318-0947.

THE SIERRA CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday of the month, The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 301-8280.

STANDOUT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18, Wyndham Riverfront Hotel, 2 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock. Discussions and workshops. Tickets: $99. (501) 374-8788.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.

TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Damgoode Pies, 500 President Clinton Ave. Hosted by United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas. Cost: $60 team of four, $80 after today. (501) 224-6067.

TURKEY BOWL 2-7 p.m. Nov. 18, Millennium Bowl, 7200 Counts Massie Road, Maumelle. Bowling, food, drinks, and prizes. Cost: $50-$250. Benefits Junior Achievement of Arkansas. millenniumbowl.net or (501) 791-9150.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Sandboxes to Ballot Boxes: Creating a Local Children's Movement," Margaret Brodkin, noon Monday. Taylor Wilson, noon Tuesday. "Incarceration in Arkansas: A Public Health Crisis and a Call to Action," Nickolas Zaller, noon Wednesday. (501) 683-5239.

WINTER MARKET 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Two Rivers Park, 6900 Two Rivers Park Road. Music, food trucks, shopping, hay rides, special musical guest DeFrance, Santa Claus. (501) 541-4119.

Around Arkansas

CARING TOUCH QUILT SHOW 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 507 N. Rosser St., Forrest City. Benefits Arkansas Missions. (870) 633-5837.

CELEBRATE MANUFACTURING 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Technical Center, 4034 U.S. 62 W., Mountain Home. (870) 508-6133.

CHRISTMAS GALA ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, The Hughes Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, Russellville. (479) 967-6573.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

CREATIVE ARTS SOCIETY FINE ART SALE SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive, Searcy. (501) 268-1568.

DAZZLE DAZE Nov. 17-19, Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. Shopping, Santa and Mrs. Claus, refreshments and a raffle drawing. Admission: $7.50. dazzledaze.com or (501) 513-5191.

FARM AND CRAFT MARKET 1-6 p.m. Nov. 20, Logan County Courthouse Square, Paris. Crafters and farmers from all over the state, selling exclusively Arkansas made, grown, baked, brewed and raised items. (707) 502-5544.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Herbs for Winter with Cindy Faulk, 1-3 p.m. Saturday; $25, members $15. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9606.

GRAND REOPENING CELEBRATION 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Family open house, food, music, activities, music, performances. (479) 443-5600.

HEROES AND LEGENDS 2 p.m. today, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 4034 U.S. 62, Mountain Home. Vendors, barbecue, music by Larry Gatlin. Tickets: $20, veteran guests $10 (1 per veteran), free for veterans. (870) 508-6241.

HOLIDAYS AT HURRICANE 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Hurricane Creek Elementary School, 6091 Alcoa Road, Benton. Benefits school. Admission: $3. (501) 860-5646.

HOT SPRINGS DAYLILY SOCIETY 10 a.m. Saturday, Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St., Hot Springs. "A Gardener's Delight," program by Don and Ellie Elsenheimer. (501) 318-0288.

LIGHT OF HOPE 7:30-8:30 a.m. Nov. 17, John Q. Hammons Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers. An event to support CASA of Northwest Arkansas' advocacy for abused and neglected children. (479) 725-2213.

MOMS CLUB HOLIDAY MARKET 6-9 p.m. today, Builders Stone and Supply, 4269 Haile Lane, Springdale. Food, prizes and shopping to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter. (479) 306-4434.

MULTISTATE GUN PERMIT CLASS 3-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 3, Cabela's, 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 5, American Legion Post 341, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. Must be 21 or older; 19 or older if active or honorably discharged military. Fee: $99. (866) 371-6111.

PARTY WITH A PURPOSE 1 p.m. Sunday, Bentonville Butcher and Pint, 1201 S. Walton Blvd., No. 105, Bentonville. Food, games, football watching. Benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (479) 464-9933.

SCOTT PLANTATION SETTLEMENT 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 19.Cost: $3. (501) 351-5737.

TRAIL OF TEARS 2-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Siloam Springs Museum, 112 N. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs. Lecture by Monte Harris. (479) 524-4011.

UNDERSTANDING AND RESPONDING TO DEMENTIA-RELATED BEHAVIOR 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 273-5559.

VETERANS DAY PARADE 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Square, Block, Mountain, East and Center streets, Fayetteville. (479) 283-3778.

WALKS THROUGH HISTORY 11 a.m. Saturday, Central Delta Depot Museum, 100 W. Cypress St., Brinkley. Arkansas Historic Preservation Program event. (501) 324-9880.

WOMEN FOR HARDING HOLIDAY CRAFTS SHOW 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday, White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive, Searcy. (501) 268-1568.

Theater

Central Arkansas

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

BUYER AND CELLAR 7:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 230 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $20; senior citizens, military, and students $15. (501) 374-2615.

CABARET AND CHARDONNAY 6:30 Nov. 19, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $20. weekendtheater.tix.com or (501) 374-3761.

THE CRUCIBLE through Sunday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Show times: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays and Saturday. Tickets: $20-$45. therep.org or (501) 378-0405.

ELECTILE DYSFUNCTION through Nov. 19, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission: $22, reservations recommended. (501) 372-0205.

UNEMPLOYMENT 2 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. Wednesday-Nov. 17, and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets: $7, students $5. (501) 812-2324.

WINNIE-THE-POOH through Sunday, Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Show times: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $12.50, members $10. arkansasartscenter.org or (501) 327-4000.

THE WIZ through Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20, ages 65 and older and students $16. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

ANNAPURNA today-Sunday, Victory Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Show times: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35-$60. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18-19, 3 p.m. Sunday, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Tickets: $15. (479) 751-5441.

FAME -- THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets: $30-$40, alumni and senior citizens $27-$37, UCA students $10. (501) 450-3682.

OPERATION LUNCH LINE 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. A highly interactive musical show designed to help children learn the value of good nutrition and exercise. kidpowerprograms.com or (501) 450-3265.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

THE ADVENTURES OF ALICE IN WONDERLAND 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Studio of Arkansas Festival Ballet and Arkansas Academy of Dance, Breckenridge Village, Interstate 430 and Rodney Parham Road. Male and female dancers ages 7 and older are invited to audition. Classical ballet training required. Performance dates: May 18-21. Audition fee: $30. (501) 227-5320.

BONNIE & CLYDE -- THE MUSICAL noon-5 p.m. Saturday and 6-10 p.m. Sunday. The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Auditions by appointment only. Bring a head shot and resume, prepare 32 measures in the style of the show, and bring sheet music for accompanist. Performance dates: Feb. 9-12 and 16-19. (501) 374-2615.

JAR THE FLOOR Wednesday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Education Annex, 518 Main St. Rehearsals begin March 7. Show dates: March 31-April 16. Audition sides available at the rep.org. Email Peter Mensky, pmensky@therep.org, for an appointment. (501) 378-0445.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Chris DeClerk, Raising Grey, today. Trey Johnson, Katmandu, Friday. Almost Infamous, Brian Nahlen Band, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series: 7:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month through November. Hogging the Mic (stand-up comedy), 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 Rodney Parham Road. Mark Poolos, through Saturday. Rob Little, Wednesday-Nov. 19. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $7, Friday-Saturday $10. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

Around Arkansas

MAXINES LIVE 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The Yawpers, Saturday. Hours: 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-3 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday. maxineslive.com or (501) 321-0909.

Weekend on 11/10/2016