Young Conway chef to appear Tuesday on TV cooking show

CONWAY — It’s been hard for 11-year-old Ruby Jones and her family to keep it secret, but now the word is out, and she is eager to talk about it. Ruby will be a contestant on the TV show Chopped Junior, which will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Food Network.

Ruby, the daughter of Darren and Alice Jones of Conway, was in New York City in May to film the episode “Thanks Kidding.” Ruby made the trip with her parents and her older sister, Ella, 13.

Chopped Junior, which features Ruby and three other young contestants in this Thanksgiving special, will be shown again at 2 a.m. Wednesday, at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 and at 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

Ruby and her family cannot reveal the results of the show, but Ruby said the contestants prepared three different dishes during the episode using a basket of ingredients, including a “mystery” ingredient. The ingredients were revealed to the young chefs for each round, and they had to come up with an idea for a dish and make it within 30 minutes.

“We made an appetizer first, then an entrée and a dessert,” she said. “Someone is ‘chopped’ (eliminated) after each round.”

According to information provided by the Food Network’s public relations department, “Four confident young cooks set out to make judges a spectacular Thanksgiving meal. Pumpkin pie comes first as one of the mystery ingredients for the appetizer round. There’s no turkey in the entrée basket, but there are a lot of other traditional flavors. Then, some adorable cupcakes are at the center of a goody-filled final basket.” The host for the show is Ted Allen. Judges are Alex Guarnaschelli, Sandra Lee and Laura Vitale.

Alice Jones said the winner of this episode will receive $10,000.

Alice, who accompanied her daughter to the taping of the show, said she watched part of it but not all of it, so she is anxious to see the show Tuesday when she hosts a small “watch party” for family and friends. Among family members at the watch party will be Ruby’s grandparents, Oliver and

Sandra Humphreys of Conway and David and Janie Jones of North Little Rock.

Ruby said she learned about the possibility of becoming a contestant on Chopped Junior “while I was looking for a place for us to go on vacation.

“I was looking for TV shows that might have live audiences,” she said. “I had watched Chopped Junior before, so I looked at it. They don’t have live audiences, but I saw that you could send in your name as a possible contestant.

“I bugged Mom for five days to fill out an application for me and send it in. She finally did, and then the next day, they contacted us. I had to do interviews — some by phone and one by Skype. They wanted to know what I was interested in and what I liked to cook.”

Ruby and her family had to submit additional information as well, including videos and photos. They were notified in late April that Ruby had been selected and that the taping would be in mid-May. They could not tell anyone about the taping until just a few weeks ago [mid-October], after the show date had been released.

Ruby said she has always liked to cook.

“I learned to cook vegetables from my mom,” she said. “I learned to make pies, pie crusts and other sweets from my grandmother (Sandra Humphreys). I learned how to use a fryer from my uncle,

Kevin Copeland [of Conway]. And Dad showed me how to use a grill.”

Ruby helps prepare the family meals when she can, and she even has her own bakery, More Than Galore.

“I love to cook. My favorite thing to make is homemade buttercream icing,” Ruby said.

“I really like to bake. I like to use recipes, but I tweak them, like adding strawberries to a vanilla cake. I like to add things so they are not boring,” she said. “I like to make any kind of sweets.

“I make things and sell them very cheap. I take tips, too.”

She said she sells her baked items to family and friends, as well as her parents’ co-workers.

Ruby, who is in sixth grade at St. Joseph School in Conway, said she hopes she can continue to develop her culinary skills by attending the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, Texas, after she graduates from high school.

“Someday, I’d like to own my own restaurant with a bakery in it,” she said.

When she is not cooking, Ruby stays busy at school, where she plays basketball and participates in spelling bees.

“Spelling is my favorite subject,” she said.

She is also active at First United Methodist Church in Conway, where she is a member of MidYouth, a program for students in grades five through seven.

Ruby said her trip to the Big Apple was special not only because of her appearance on Chopped Junior, but for two others reasons as well.

“It was my first trip to New York City, and it was my first plane ride,” she said. “I was a little nervous on the plane at first, but on the way back, I thought, ‘I could do this all the time.’”

Ruby and her family visited several tourist attractions while in New York City. They visited Dylan’s Candy Bar, M&M’s World, Times Square and Central Park. They also saw a Broadway musical — Tuck Everlasting — and visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

“I loved it there,” she said.