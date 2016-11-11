108-year-old heads to White House for Veterans Day breakfast

HATBORO, Pa. — A 108-year-old World War II veteran who lives in the Pennsylvania home he built in 1948 has left for Washington D.C. to attend the yearly Veterans Day breakfast at the White House.

Bill Mohr was an army sergeant with the 45th Infantry Division. His daughter says the Hatboro man participated in Operation Dragoon in France and marched into Germany to liberate the Dachau concentration camp.

He worked as a lathe operator in Warminster until he was 93 when a fall injured his shoulder.

Members of American Legion Post #255 of Sellersville honored Mohr with a military send-off and motorcade as he departed for the nation's capital on Thursday.

Mohr plans to visit the World War II Memorial. He'll be escorted by local veterans.