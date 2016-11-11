Home /
61-year-old Arkansas woman knocked down, robbed of keys, police say
By Emma Pettit
A 61-year-old Little Rock woman says she was knocked down and robbed of cash and her house keys outside a deli Thursday, according to police.
The woman told authorities she was walking out of Downtown Deli & Grocery at 314 E. 6th St. around 5:40 p.m. when a man she is acquaintances with approached her, according to a Little Rock police report.
The man knocked her down and took $31 in cash and her house keys, the victim told police. Officers noted in the report that the woman had a "knot" on the back of her head.
The woman told police she only knows the man's first name and described him as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35.
Officers searched the area for the assailant but did not find him, the report stated.
The report listed a possible suspect, though no arrests have been made.
DontSweatIt says... November 11, 2016 at 1:26 p.m.
Another thug, too lazy to work for an honest living - he'd rather beat up old ladies & steal their belongings. Another "super predator" as Hillary would say, that we need to remove from society..
