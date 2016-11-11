Police: Arkansas gas station clerk fires gun, uses pepper-spray on customer

An Arkansas gas station employee was arrested after he fired a gun in the air and pepper-sprayed a customer Thursday, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Conoco gas station at 1400 John Barrow Road in Little Rock around 10:30 a.m. and talked to clerk Dylan Bradley Childers, 25, of North Little Rock, according to a police report.

Childers told police a man he didn't know entered the store and they got into an argument about an air pump, the report said. Childers said the man would not leave, so Childers followed him outside and pepper-sprayed him inside his vehicle, the report said.

Police then found the man who was pepper-sprayed, who said he argued with Childers and left the store but returned to purchase a cigar, the report said. As he turned to leave, he heard "a gun being racked behind him," the man told police.

The victim said Childers followed him to his vehicle, pointed the weapon in the air and fired, the report said. Then Childers went back into the gas station only to return and pepper-spray him, the victim told police.

The pepper-sprayed man was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, police said. Authorities later recovered a silver weapon and footage of the incident from the gas station, and Childers was arrested, the report said.

Childers faces charges of aggravated assault, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He is being held without bond, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.