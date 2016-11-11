Arkansas man faces fleeing charge in fatal pedestrian crash

A Hot Springs man faces a fleeing charge in a fatal pedestrian crash earlier this year after investigators tracked down his vehicle using a part left at the scene, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Brandon Neal Harris, 36, is accused of fatally striking Ronnie Dale Fletcher, 64 on July 30 on Airport Road near Marion Anderson Road and then fleeing the scene, according to the newspaper.

Fletcher was standing in the eastbound lanes on the road and was killed on impact, with his body coming to a rest in the turning lane, authorities said.

Investigators found a part number on the back of a piece of a vehicle that had been left behind at the scene, linking it to a 2004 or 2005 Toyota RAV4.

Harris' vehicle was located in Pearcy hours after the crash, according to the Sentinel-Record. He then admitted that his vehicle was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Harris was arrested Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and was later released on $10,000 bail. He is set to appear Nov. 21 in Garland County District Court, records show.