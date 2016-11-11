Little Rock man shot at multiple times, hit once in leg outside home

An Arkansas man was shot at multiple times and struck once in the leg on his front porch Thursday night, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers found Keyshawn Moseby, 23, of Little Rock suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound at UAMS Medical Center around 8:38 p.m., the report said.

Moseby told police he was sitting on his front porch with two other people in the 1600 block of West 24th Street when a black vehicle drove up to the residence from Marshall Street, the report said.

An unknown person inside the vehicle fired three or more shots, Moseby said, with one bullet hitting him in the upper left thigh, according to the report. One of the men on the porch drove Moseby to the hospital, and he was treated for his injury, police said.

Officers searched the area and found bullet holes in the rear taillight and front drivers side door of a nearby car, two bullet holes in the front screen door of Moseby's residence and multiple shell casings near the intersection.

No suspect was identified on the report.