CEO backtracks after asking Trump supporters to quit

CHICAGO — The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.

CEO Matt Maloney's email Wednesday said he rejects Trump's "nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics" and that anyone who disagrees should immediately resign "because you have no place here."

In a tweet Thursday that was later deleted, Maloney said: "Grubhub does not tolerate hate and we are proud of all our employees — even those who voted for Trump."

Maloney later issued a statement saying his email advocated for inclusion and tolerance and that Grubhub doesn't discriminate based on political beliefs.

Chicago-based Grubhub connects online customers with takeout restaurants in the U.S. and London.