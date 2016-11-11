Home /
CEO backtracks after asking Trump supporters to quit
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:22 a.m.
CHICAGO — The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.
CEO Matt Maloney's email Wednesday said he rejects Trump's "nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics" and that anyone who disagrees should immediately resign "because you have no place here."
In a tweet Thursday that was later deleted, Maloney said: "Grubhub does not tolerate hate and we are proud of all our employees — even those who voted for Trump."
Maloney later issued a statement saying his email advocated for inclusion and tolerance and that Grubhub doesn't discriminate based on political beliefs.
Chicago-based Grubhub connects online customers with takeout restaurants in the U.S. and London.
Jackabbott says... November 11, 2016 at 9:39 a.m.
This man is a hater. In the USA you can vote for anyone you choose.
Tigermule says... November 11, 2016 at 10:13 a.m.
I find it amusing that the liberals that accuse conservatives of being bigoted and intolerant are actually the worse at accepting people as they are. They are also the first to resort to childish name calling and temper tantrums. Heaven help them.
