Hannahs, Hogs pull away for win

— Dusty Hannahs scored a game-high 23 to lead three players in double figures as Arkansas shook off a slow start to roll past Fort Wayne for a 92-83 win in its season opener Friday in Bud Walton.

The Razorbacks struggled to guard the 3-point line and were beaten up on the boards, two issues they struggled with a year ago, but pulled away late in the first half and were never seriously threatened after halftime.

Hannahs didn’t have a great shooting night — 1 of 6 from 3-point range but got into the paint and either scored or got to the line, where he hit 8 of 10 free throws. He scored seven straight Arkansas points in the second half to extend Razorbacks’ lead to 74-64 after Fort Wayne cut it to four.

Junior Daryl Macon scored 13, had seven rebounds and five assists in his first Razorback game, while junior guard Anton Beard was a spark off the bench, scoring 12 and dishing three assists. Moses Kingsley struggled with foul trouble, but finished with nine points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Arkansas outscored Fort Wayne 52-22 in fast-break points and held a 24-0 advantage in points in the paint, advantages, which — when combined with the Hogs’ talent disparity — helped them overcome a sloppy, largely unimpressive effort.

Fort Wayne outrebounded Arkansas 45-39 and turned 21 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points. The Mastadons cooled down after a hot start from 3-point range and wound up hitting just 9 of 28, but the Razorbacks’ perimeter defense was at times lacking. When outside shots weren’t falling, Fort Wayne drew fouls (29 of them) and got to the line on a frequent basis, converting 24 of 40 as the game ground to a halt at times.

Arkansas trailed 36-30, the byproduct of allowing Fort Wayne to make 6 of its first 11 3-pointers. But Beard sparked an 21-7 run to put Arkansas back in control heading into intermission, scoring seven and assisting on another bucket.

The run helped give the Hogs separation and they were able to hold off the Mastadons in the second half for the season-opening win. They host Southern Illinois on Monday.