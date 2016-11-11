Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 11, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
Head-on collision on Arkansas highway kills both drivers

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.

Area of the crash on Arkansas 312

A head-on collision Friday morning on a highway in Mississippi County left two Arkansans dead, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. as Becky M. Blevin, 41, of Brookland was traveling east on Arkansas 312 south of Blytheville in a 2009 Mini Cooper, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Blevin’s vehicle crossed the centerline at the Interstate 55 overpass and struck a westbound 2006 Pontiac driven by Kyle R. Bills, 27, of Leachville.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Blevin and Bills were killed in the accident, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

At least 462 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

