Friday, November 11, 2016, 7:33 a.m.
Man, 65, slain near Maumelle

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon near Maumelle.

Deputies were called at 1:33 p.m. to 23619 Arkansas 365 North, a residence between Garot Boulevard and Clan Lane. They found Jerry Dwight Stubbs, 65, lying on nearby open ground, according to a sheriff's office report. Stubbs had been shot to death.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear. The sheriff's office reported that deputies found no witnesses when they arrived at the scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said investigators searched the area for leads for several hours after the killing.

No arrests had been made late Thursday.

County property records show Stubbs did not own the 0.23-acre property where the shooting was reported. Minden said the one-story home has a metal carport with a table and chairs where people would often go to play games and visit.

"It isn't unusual for someone to be there," he said.

Minden said Stubbs' death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 11/11/2016

Print Headline: Man, 65, slain near Maumelle

