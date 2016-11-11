Home /
Police: Man stabbed at Little Rock apartment building; assailant sought
Paris Towers
Police are looking for an assailant after a man was stabbed at a Little Rock apartment building Friday afternoon, a spokesman said.
Officer Richard Hilgeman with the Little Rock Police Department said an unidentified man was stabbed around 3 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.
It was not immediately clear if the stabbing occurred inside the building.
The suspect, who is black and wore blue jeans and a blue ball cap, ran away from the Paris Towers at 1800 South Broadway before officers arrived, according to police.
Hilgeman said the man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
