Police: Man stabbed at Little Rock apartment building; assailant sought

Police are looking for an assailant after a man was stabbed at a Little Rock apartment building Friday afternoon, a spokesman said.

Officer Richard Hilgeman with the Little Rock Police Department said an unidentified man was stabbed around 3 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the stabbing occurred inside the building.

The suspect, who is black and wore blue jeans and a blue ball cap, ran away from the Paris Towers at 1800 South Broadway before officers arrived, according to police.

Hilgeman said the man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

