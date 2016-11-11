Home /
NFL player wants stolen 'Magic' card collection back
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:21 a.m.
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh is pleading for the person who stole his valuable collection of "Magic: The Gathering" cards to return it.
Marsh tells The Seattle Times the collection is valued at $20,000 to $25,000. He says he was at a nightclub in downtown Seattle on Tuesday night when someone smashed his car window and stole two backpacks. His card collection was in one and his team-issued iPad was in the other.
Marsh tells The Seattle Times that playing the popular fantasy trading card game helps him relax.
He has offered a pair of free tickets to Seattle's next home game to anyone who returns the cards.
Game maker Wizards of the Coast has sent Marsh a care package of cards in the meantime.
