Police: Armed robber steals taxi, cash from Little Rock apartment

An armed robber on Thursday entered a Little Rock apartment where children were present and took cash and a paycheck before stealing a taxi cab parked outside, police said.

In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to a robbery around 7:55 p.m. at Bowman Heights Apartments at 420 Markham Mesa Place.

A responding officer spoke with a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman at a residence in the complex.

The woman told police that she was approached outside by an armed assailant when she went to check on electronics that were charging in a taxi parked outside, and she was then forced back inside at gunpoint, the report states.

A man and at least three children under the age of 5 were inside, according to police.

The robber forced the woman to hand over cash and her $1,100 pay check, as well as keys to the taxi, a 2009 Crown Victoria registered to Greater Little Rock Transportation Services.

“You know what this is. I’m gonna pop you if you move,” the robber reportedly told the man as he moved to shield his children, the report notes. Police say he added, while speaking to the woman: “Don’t worry little momma, I ain’t gonna hurt them kids.”

The robber then said, “I’m gonna shoot you in your eyes if you move,” shortly before running out of the residence and fleeing in the cab, according to the report.

The taxi was later found near another building at the apartment complex, police said.

Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 20 and 23 who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police said he was wearing all-black clothing and a gold chain around his neck, and could be wielding a small black semi-automatic handgun.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.