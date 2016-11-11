Police arrest North Little Rock woman in liquor store homicide

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a woman in a fatal shooting at a liquor store in August.

Shanique Monique Finley, 25, was charged with capital murder in the death of Dilipkumar Patel, 65. Police said Finley was arrested about 10:50 a.m. at her home in North Little Rock at 1415 W. 21st St.

Finley is accused of shooting Patel on Aug. 26 at Best Shot Liquor, where he worked. Patel’s co-worker, Niranjana Modi, 64, was also found shot at the business at 5312 MacArthur Drive.

Patel, a native of India, died from his injuries at an area hospital Sept. 6.

Modi survived her injuries.

After the shooting, police said they believed that Patel and Modi were shot during a robbery. An armed woman, described only as black, had reportedly taken a bottle of bourbon in the holdup.

Department spokesman officer Carmen Helton said Friday that she had no further details on the case. She said detectives had provided her little information on the slaying and a police affidavit filed in the case had been sealed.

“The only thing they would tell me is they ended up getting her as a suspect through their investigation,” Helton said.

Helton said additional charges against Finley are possible. An investigation is ongoing.

Finley, who is nicknamed “Nikka,” was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Court records show she has no previous criminal history.