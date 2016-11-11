Sex offender recaptured after escaping from central Arkansas jail, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas jail inmate and registered sex offender escaped Friday and was recaptured a short time later, according to authorities.

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office says William W. Chamlee, 50, of Conway escaped from the county jail’s recreation area at some point during the morning hours.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Adam Bledsoe said the exact time of his escape was not immediately clear. Chamlee’s method of escape from the area during a mandated one-hour recreation period was also not known.

Officers with the Conway Police Department were able to recapture Chamlee about 10:06 a.m. near Harkrider Street and Commerce Road, authorities said.

Chamlee was arrested May 17 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Chamlee, who is listed as a habitual offender, was charged in October with failing to register as a sex offender or report an address change, according to online court filings.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing into Chamlee’s escape.