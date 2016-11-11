Style: Lofty ideas

Attics are supposed to be dark and cobwebby, repositories for dusty boxes crammed with Christmas decorations, tangled strands of lights that haven’t worked since the mid-2000s, forgotten toys and bags of clothes that never made it to the thrift shop.

In most attics you can see exposed rafters and joists — the wooden skeleton of a house — insulation, ductwork and wires. It’s unbearably hot up there in the summer and bitterly cold in the winter.

This attic, though, is not one of those attics, writes Sean Clancy of Aaron and Chantal Roberts’ attic in the Governor’s Mansion District of Little Rock. See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for details on this light and lovely space.