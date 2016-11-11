Veterans Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Veterans Day Holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule. Little Rock: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

Maumelle: Today’s routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Today’s routes will run on Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule. Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

South of the river: Today’s routes will run Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Wastewater: Regular office hours.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today. Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: The State Capitol will be closed today.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. Mail will not be delivered. Mall booths will accept packages.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Open regular hours.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Open regular hours.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

Rock Region Metro: Offices will be open regular hours today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run their regular schedules.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular office hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Veteran’s Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.