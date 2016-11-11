Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 11, 2016, 1:30 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

VIDEO: Obama pays tribute to vets in ceremony at Arlington cemetery

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

president-barack-obama-and-veterans-affairs-secretary-robert-mcdonald-bow-their-heads-during-opening-prayers-before-the-president-spoke-in-the-memorial-amphitheater-at-arlington-national-cemetery-in-arlington-va-friday-nov-11-2016-during-a-veterans-day-ceremony-ap-photopablo-martinez-monsivais

President Barack Obama and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald bow their heads during opening prayers before the president spoke in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, during a Veterans Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Barack Obama is paying tribute to the nation's veterans in a solemn Veteran's Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

On a crisp fall morning, the president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Friday and bowed his head in silent tribute before a bugler played taps.

He also planned to make remarks at an annual observance honoring those who have served in the military.

Earlier in the day, the president held a breakfast reception with veterans and their families in the State Dining Room.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Obama pays tribute to vets in ceremony at Arlington cemetery

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online