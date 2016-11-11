VIDEO: Employee shot during robbery at Little Rock convenience store

An employee was shot twice during a robbery at a Little Rock convenience store late Thursday night.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. at the Dodge's store at 5102 S. University Ave., which is just north of West 53rd Street.

The Little Rock Police Department says all three robbers were armed with handguns when they entered and demanded cash.

According to a police report, one robber struck a worker multiple times with the gun and another struggled with a different employee when that worker pulled a gun on the assailant.

"[The employee] stated as he was discharging the rounds in his handgun, the suspect attempted to take the handgun away, causing [the employee] to be shot twice in the upper left leg by the groin," police wrote.

The clerk who was shot and the one who was struck with the gun were both taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Surveillance video is viewable at left.

No arrests have been made.

The gunmen are described as black men who were in their 20s, stood about 5-foot-11 and had slim builds.