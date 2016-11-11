Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 11, 2016, 1:26 p.m.
VIDEO: Employee shot during robbery at Little Rock convenience store

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m. Updated today at 12:52 p.m.

this-screenshot-from-surveillance-footage-released-by-the-little-rock-police-department-shows-an-armed-robbery-at-a-dodges-convenience-store-thursday-night

This screenshot from surveillance footage released by the Little Rock Police Department shows an armed robbery at a Dodge's convenience store Thursday night.

An employee was shot twice during a robbery at a Little Rock convenience store late Thursday night.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. at the Dodge's store at 5102 S. University Ave., which is just north of West 53rd Street.

The Little Rock Police Department says all three robbers were armed with handguns when they entered and demanded cash.

According to a police report, one robber struck a worker multiple times with the gun and another struggled with a different employee when that worker pulled a gun on the assailant.

"[The employee] stated as he was discharging the rounds in his handgun, the suspect attempted to take the handgun away, causing [the employee] to be shot twice in the upper left leg by the groin," police wrote.

The clerk who was shot and the one who was struck with the gun were both taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Surveillance video is viewable at left.

No arrests have been made.

The gunmen are described as black men who were in their 20s, stood about 5-foot-11 and had slim builds.

Nodmcm says... November 11, 2016 at 12:56 p.m.

Finally, a "good guy with a gun" at least tries to shoot a robber, although it didn't work out well, with the good guy getting shot twice with his own gun. I can't tell if this is a good story for gun control or a good story for gun proliferation, or maybe a little of both.

Arkansas Online