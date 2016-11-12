5 observations from Arkansas' 31-10 loss to LSU

— Five observations from No. 25 Arkansas’ 38-10 loss to No. 24 LSU.

— Run defense comes back to earth

Talk about a roller-coaster last month of football. Auburn gashed Arkansas’ run defense for 543 yards, then, after a bye, the Hogs held Florida to 12 yards on 14 attempts. The unit reverted Saturday, allowing LSU to run for 390 yards on 7.6 yards per carry.

It marked the fourth time Arkansas has allowed 250 or more rushing yards this season. In those games, it has given up an unseemly 8.7 yards per carry. After the Florida game, there was thought that the defense had turned a corner. Instead, this performance went a long way toward solidifying these Hogs as the worst run defense in school history.

Florida’s usage of two tight ends allowed Arkansas to use its base 4-3 look last week, getting Randy Ramsey on the field as a SAM linebacker. LSU provided an opportunity for the Hogs to stay in their base defense, but the Razorbacks weren’t nearly as effective. Derrius Guice ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while Leonard Fournette totaled 98 yards on 17 carries and three scores.

Arkansas allowed big plays to Guice especially, including a 96-yard touchdown run.

The Hogs didn’t play sound gap defense, had trouble getting off blocks and downhill and took a disheartening step back against the run.

— Safety sequence proves costly

Arkansas held momentum with an opportunity to potentially shift the outcome of the game for a brief moment early in the third quarter after an LSU fumble turned into an Arkansas field goal, cutting LSU’s lead to 21-10.

A penalty backed the Tigers up into a second-and-19 on their ensuing drive, but Leonard Fournette got 17 back on the next play by bouncing outside as Arkansas sophomore safety Santos Ramirez was sucked inside, leaving an open running lane for the Tigers’ star running back.

Still, LSU faced a third-and-2 on its own 27. The Tigers ran a toss sweep to the left, but Arkansas defended it well. Junior safety Josh Liddell was in position to make a tackle behind the sticks, but missed, allowing Derrius Guice to scoot free down the sideline for a 38-yard run.

LSU scored four plays later to extend its lead to 28-10. What could’ve been a punt and a chance to cut the lead to 21-17 turned into a three-score game.

— Austin Allen struggles again

Both Bret Bielema and Austin Allen said the junior quarterback was healthy Saturday. But Allen struggled for a second straight week.

He finished 15 of 31 for 210 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, a night that included a 7 of 19 start. Throws he made with regularity the first eight weeks have been less consistent the last two.

He just hasn’t been as sharp the last few weeks, albeit against two highly ranked defenses. He’s established himself as a top-tier quarterback in the SEC, but the Razorbacks need him to get back to playing like one.

— Offensive line reverts

Freshman running back Devwah Whaley broke an impressive 34-yard run down the LSU sideline in the second quarter, complete with a stiff arm of LSU projected first-round pick Jamal Adams. Junior Rawleigh Williams had an 18-yard run to set up the Hogs’ third-quarter field goal.

Aside from those two runs, the Razorbacks managed just 29 yards on 22 attempts. The line largely failed to establish a push, while Allen was sacked three times.

The Hogs took a step forward last week by inserting sophomore Johnny Gibson at right guard. They went with the same starting lineup this week, but it was less effective.

— Turnover issues

Allen threw two picks, one inside the red zone that essentially iced the game in the fourth quarter with the Hogs trailing 31-10.

To sum up the struggles, the Razorbacks had a touchdown on their final drive overturned, then failed to score when Whaley fumbled into the end zone and LSU recovered for a touchback.

Allen has thrown an interception in five straight games and eight in that span. The Hogs need to start playing cleaner.