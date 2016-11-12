Arkansas driver dies after ATV hits dog, flips

A Bald Knob man died after the ATV he was riding hit a dog and lost control last month, state police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a crash report that Lloyd Lee Jackson, 42, was riding a Yamaha ATV north at 883 Donnie Stevens Road at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. The vehicle hit the dog, Jackson lost control and the ATV flipped, police said.

The report said Jackson was taken to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, but it was unclear when he died. State police published the crash report Friday evening.

Police said the conditions were clear and dry when the wreck occurred. The death marked the 463rd of 2016 on Arkansas roads.