Arkansas woman dies in west Little Rock crash

A Little Rock woman died Friday night when her car was hit by another vehicle in the west part of the city, state police said.

In a crash report. Arkansas State Police said Jordan Firddle, 22, was driving a 2003 Suzuki east on the 12100 block of Stagecoach Road at 5:24 p.m. when a westbound 1990 Toyota tried to make a left turn, hitting her car.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Firddle died in the crash. Police said Rolando Menendez, 28, of Little Rock, the Toyota’s driver, was hurt in the wreck. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. They said the death marked the 464th of the year on state roads.