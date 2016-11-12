Christie loses lead to Pence for transition

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump shook up his transition team Friday as he dove into the work of setting up his administration, elevating Vice President-elect Mike Pence to head the operations.

The move, one of the first key decisions as Trump pivots from campaigning to governing, amounted to a demotion for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who had been running the Republican's transition planning for months.

Christie still will be involved in the transition, joining a cluster of other steadfast Trump supporters serving as vice chairmen: former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

In addition, three of Trump's adult children -- Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka -- are on the transition executive committee, along with Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband. Kushner played a significant role in Trump's campaign and was spotted at the White House on Thursday meeting with President Barack Obama's chief of staff.

Also on the panel are venture capitalist Peter Thiel; Dune Capital Management chief executive Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's national finance chairman; Rebekah Mercer, part of an influential conservative donor family with close ties to the Trump camp; and several lawmakers and other advisers.

Trump also awarded spots to Republican Reps. Chris Collins of New York, the first House member to endorse him; Devin Nunes of California; Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; and Tom Marino and Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi also was named.

"Together this outstanding group of advisors, led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, will build on the initial work done under the leadership of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to help prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one," Trump said in a statement. "Together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding this nation -- specifically jobs, security and opportunity."

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will become a senior adviser on the transition staff, according to the announcement.

After Trump's victory this week, his team has begun to embark upon building a government, an enormous undertaking that likely requires Trump to alter his hands-on management style and consider going outside his small, insular group of loyalists. He has been scrambling to identify people for top White House jobs and Cabinet posts, a task that must be well in hand by the time Trump is inaugurated Jan. 20.

Christie, who dropped his own bid for president and later backed Trump's campaign, was a loyal adviser to the New York businessman for much of the campaign.

In a statement, Christie said he was "proud to have run the pre-election phase" of the transition team and thanked Trump for the "opportunity to continue to help lead."

The inclusion of Trump's children raises questions about the role the Trump family will play in the White House -- as well as Trump's ability to sever ties between the administration and the sprawling family business -- after the businessman repeatedly said during the campaign that his grown children would not follow him to Washington and instead run the Trump Organization.

political insiders

For Trump, who ran on a pledge to "drain the swamp" of Washington insiders, the team is heavy on those with long political resumes.

By appointing Pence, Trump became the first incoming president since at least Jimmy Carter to use his vice president-elect to run his transition team.

Trump and Christie grew apart through the last stretch of the campaign. The governor became increasingly frustrated that Trump wouldn't listen to his advice, particularly over the response to the release of a video in which the businessman is heard making predatory comments about women.

Christie also is facing calls for impeachment in New Jersey after the conviction of two former aides in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial. Christie has denied any knowledge of the lane closures until weeks or months after they occurred in September 2013.

The governor was notably absent from the steady stream of advisers entering Trump's eponymous skyscraper in New York for meetings Friday. Among the first decisions facing the president-elect is whom to choose as chief of staff, a key post that will set the tone for Trump's White House and be a key conduit to Capitol Hill and Cabinet agencies.

Trump is said to be considering Steve Bannon, his campaign chairman and a conservative media executive, and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus for the role.

Neither has significant policy experience, though Priebus is well-liked in Washington and has ties with key lawmakers.

Conway also is said to be in the mix for a senior job. Conway is a veteran Republican pollster who formed a strong rapport with the candidate after taking the helm of his campaign in the general election.

Giuliani, who emerged as Trump's frequent travel partner and close aide during the campaign's stretch run, is on the short list for several positions, including attorney general.

"Donald has been my friend for 28 years," Giuliani said Friday after leaving a meeting at Trump Tower. "I can see already how he is going to be a great president, and I am glad I can play a small role."

The list of names being mentioned as possibilities for crucial posts in Trump's Cabinet is growing by the hour.

A big revelation may come soon, according to Trump himself, who took to Twitter on Friday morning with some news. "Busy day planned in New York," the president-elect said. "Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government."

For now, Trump is firmly ensconced in Trump Tower, where he returned after his whirlwind day Thursday at the White House and Capitol Hill.

Trump Tower has been transformed into a kind of fortress by the Secret Service and the local police. The building has now been ringed by Jersey barriers and concrete blocks marked with "NYPD." The Secret Service has set up checkpoints on each end of 56th Street near the tower, and pedestrian access has been restricted around the building.

Inside, Trump and his top aides are accelerating efforts to evaluate possible candidates for various positions.

health law leeway

After repeatedly vowing on the campaign trail to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act "on day one," Trump said in an interview published Friday that he would be open to maintaining parts of Obama's legislative achievement.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that, after speaking with Obama at the White House, he was considering keeping the clause that allows children to stay on their parents' insurance policies. He has previously said he may keep the prohibition against insurers denying coverage because of patients' existing conditions.

Trump's initial health plan, published Thursday on his transition website, called for the Affordable Care Act to be repealed and replaced.

"A Trump Administration will work with Congress to repeal the ACA and replace it with a solution that includes Health Savings Accounts, and returns the historic role in regulating health insurance to the States," according to the website.

His transition website lays out an approach to the issue of coverage for individuals who are sick with "pre-existing conditions" that's different from the health law. On the site, Trump says he'd use high-risk pools -- state insurance programs for individuals who are sick or otherwise unable to get coverage -- to cover those with large medical expenses who have "not maintained continuous coverage."

In the interview, Trump also cited deregulating financial institutions to allow "banks to lend again," along with securing the border, as urgent agenda items, according to the Journal.

He also said he wants "a country that loves each other" but said he did not regret his incendiary rhetoric during the campaign.

"No. I won," Trump told the newspaper.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace, Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin and Monika Mathur of The Associated Press; by Jennifer Jacobs, Terrence Dopp and Zachary Tracer of Bloomberg News; by Michael D. Shear, Michael S. Schmidt, Maggie Haberman and staff members of The New York Times.

