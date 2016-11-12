Migrant-smuggling busts net over 100

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Spanish police say more than 100 people have been arrested in a pan-European operation against a criminal organization suspected of trying to smuggle some 6,000 Ukrainians into the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A statement Friday said 56 Ukrainians with false identity documents were among those arrested at more than a dozen Spanish airports. Police could not say when the arrests took place.

Police in France, Belgium, Ukraine, Poland and Kosovo also arrested nearly 60 people, including several alleged gang leaders.

European Union police agency Europol, which helped coordinate the operations, says migrants were offered complete packages, including ID documents, plane tickets and accommodation. They entered Poland first and then traveled on to other countries.

S. Sudan at risk of genocide, U.N. says

JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s civil war risks spiraling into genocide, according to the U.N.’s special adviser on the prevention of genocide, who cited recent examples of ethnically targeted rape, civilians being killed with machetes and villages being burned to the ground.

Adama Dieng warned Friday of a “strong risk of violence escalating along ethnic lines with the potential for genocide,” speaking at a press conference in Juba after visiting South Sudan for five days.

Dieng said South Sudan is awash with weapons, has an undisciplined military and is in a humanitarian and economic crisis in which civilians are desperate for employment.

“Genocide is a process,” said Dieng, adding that all the elements are present for a disaster.

The accusation that South Sudan is at risk of genocide is “very unfortunate,” Minister of Information Michael Makuei said.

“I don’t agree with him. It is a negative report and it won’t be of any help. Here in South Sudan, what is happening has nothing to do with genocide,” he said.

South Sudan is the world’s newest country, having split from neighboring Sudan in 2011. But the country broke out into ethnic violence in 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to his former vice president Riek Machar, a Nuer.

A peace deal signed in August has not stopped the fighting.

Explosion hits U.S. base in Afghanistan

KABUL — An explosion hit Bagram Airfield, the largest and main U.S. military base in Afghanistan, in central Parwan province, early today, NATO’s Operation Resolute Support said.

“There have been casualties,” Resolute Support said in a statement, adding that “force protection and medical teams are responding to the situation,” but providing no further details.

Bagram district’s governor, Abdul Shokor Qodosi, told the Reuters news agency that the blast near a dining facility killed at least three people and injured 13.

As of early this morning, no group had claimed responsibility.

The Taliban have fired rockets at Bagram in the past. Other Afghan officials confirmed reports of the explosion but could not provide further details because they do not have access to the base.

Nearly 10,000 American troops are stationed in Afghanistan assisting Afghan security forces under the Train, Advise and Assist mission.

Nigerian: Shots kill 3 would-be bombers

BAUCHI, Nigeria — A police official says Nigerian soldiers have foiled an attack by three females prepared for suicide bombings at the northeast region’s largest city.

Victor Isuku, deputy superintendent of police in Borno state, said the assailants were spotted heading toward Maiduguri early Friday morning with bombs strapped to their bodies. He said soldiers shot at them and that two of their bombs exploded, killing all three.

He said a police bomb disposal unit then detonated the unexploded bomb.

Boko Haram frequently uses female suicide bombers. Its uprising has killed more than 20,000 people over seven years.

The Nigeria-based militant group has recently stepped up attacks after a monthslong lull. On Nov. 1, a car bomb targeted a military checkpoint on a road leading to Maiduguri, killing nine people.

