• Ed Bull, the prosecutor for Marion County, Iowa, is the defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a 14-year-old girl in a bid to block Bull from filing sex-crime charges against the teen for sending suggestive photos of herself to a boy.

• Dianna Flynt of the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey said an aerial fight likely was the reason two bald eagles ended up having to be rescued from a storm drain in Orlando, Fla., with one bird taken to the center for treatment while the other flew away.

• Theo Bronkhorst, a professional hunter in Zimbabwe, won his appeal and got a court in Harare to drop a charge that he failed to prevent an illegal hunt, leveled for his role in the 2015 death of Cecil the lion by an American dentist that prompted an international outcry.

• Rikki Nicklow, 37, had just turned onto a road in Dunkard, Pa., when her car was struck from behind by a motorcycle driven by her husband, James Nicklow, 22, in a crash that threw James Nicklow from the motorcycle causing fatal injuries, state police said.

• Zhao Liping, 64, who presided over police in Inner Mongolia, China, was convicted of fatally shooting his 28-year-old mistress and sentenced to death as part of a crackdown on government corruption and abuse of power, authorities said.

• Tahje Hunt, 22, and Brian Moore, 27, were both shot and wounded by a newly retired New York City police detective when they approached the unidentified woman, brandished a replica gun and demanded money in Newark, N.J., police said.

• Tristion Grant, 18, of New Orleans was charged by the FBI with impersonating an officer and computer-aided solicitation of a minor on accusations that Grant posed as a police officer and threatened to arrest girls unless they sent him nude pictures of themselves.

• Jessica Lessley and her husband, Jeb, of Tarrant, Ala., the parents of six children, decided to put up a large banner in their yard alerting the neighborhood that a convicted sex offender is living with his mother in the house across the street.

• Peter Wellington, speaker of the state Parliament of Queensland, Australia, called a vote at 2:30 a.m. to block a speech by an opposition lawmaker, which drew half-dressed, panting and disheveled lawmakers jolted from sleep to the chamber, including one who had thrown on a jacket but lacked a shirt.

A Section on 11/12/2016