• Ed Bull, the prosecutor for Marion County, Iowa, is the defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a 14-year-old girl in a bid to block Bull from filing sex-crime charges against the teen for sending suggestive photos of herself to a boy.
• Dianna Flynt of the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey said an aerial fight likely was the reason two bald eagles ended up having to be rescued from a storm drain in Orlando, Fla., with one bird taken to the center for treatment while the other flew away.
• Theo Bronkhorst, a professional hunter in Zimbabwe, won his appeal and got a court in Harare to drop a charge that he failed to prevent an illegal hunt, leveled for his role in the 2015 death of Cecil the lion by an American dentist that prompted an international outcry.
• Rikki Nicklow, 37, had just turned onto a road in Dunkard, Pa., when her car was struck from behind by a motorcycle driven by her husband, James Nicklow, 22, in a crash that threw James Nicklow from the motorcycle causing fatal injuries, state police said.
• Zhao Liping, 64, who presided over police in Inner Mongolia, China, was convicted of fatally shooting his 28-year-old mistress and sentenced to death as part of a crackdown on government corruption and abuse of power, authorities said.
• Tahje Hunt, 22, and Brian Moore, 27, were both shot and wounded by a newly retired New York City police detective when they approached the unidentified woman, brandished a replica gun and demanded money in Newark, N.J., police said.
• Tristion Grant, 18, of New Orleans was charged by the FBI with impersonating an officer and computer-aided solicitation of a minor on accusations that Grant posed as a police officer and threatened to arrest girls unless they sent him nude pictures of themselves.
• Jessica Lessley and her husband, Jeb, of Tarrant, Ala., the parents of six children, decided to put up a large banner in their yard alerting the neighborhood that a convicted sex offender is living with his mother in the house across the street.
• Peter Wellington, speaker of the state Parliament of Queensland, Australia, called a vote at 2:30 a.m. to block a speech by an opposition lawmaker, which drew half-dressed, panting and disheveled lawmakers jolted from sleep to the chamber, including one who had thrown on a jacket but lacked a shirt.
A Section on 11/12/2016
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.