Kerry: Climate needs defenders

McMURDO STATION, Antarctica -- U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry didn't comment on President-elect Donald Trump's election victory on Friday while visiting Antarctica, but he did say that citizens who care about limiting emissions might have to march in the streets to push for more aggressive action.

Kerry became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica when he landed for a two-day trip. He's been hearing from scientists about the impact of climate change on the frozen continent.

Trump has called climate change a hoax and said he would "cancel" U.S. involvement in the landmark Paris Agreement on global warming.

"We need to get more of a movement going," Kerry said when addressing several hundred scientists and staff members at an evening event at McMurdo Station, the large base of which is the hub for U.S. operations. "We need to get more people to engage."

Kerry said there was a risk that much of Antarctica's ice will eventually flow into the ocean, raising sea levels worldwide.

Despite the Paris Agreement to cut the fossil-fuel emissions causing the planet to warm, "we haven't won the battle yet," Kerry said to the audience that included many young people involved in climate research.

Earlier, a planned visit to the South Pole was scrapped because of bad weather. Instead, Kerry and members of his entourage were taken on a helicopter tour of the McMurdo Dry Valleys, one of the few parts of Antarctica that is largely free of ice year-round.

Kerry left from New Zealand early Friday aboard a C-17 Globemaster military cargo plane after being held up for about a day by bad weather.

After a smooth trip of about five hours, the group landed on the Pegasus Ice Runway, the strip of ice that serves McMurdo.

Kerry's aides described the trip as a learning opportunity for the secretary of state. He has been receiving briefings from scientists working to understand the effects of climate change on Antarctica.

Kerry has made climate change an intensive focus of American diplomacy during his term and had previously spent decades working on the issue as a U.S. senator.

He planned to return to New Zealand on Saturday for a meeting with Prime Minister John Key. Kerry plans to fly next week to the Middle East for talks, and then to a global climate conference in Morocco, where he will give a speech.

On the future of U.S. involvement in global climate negotiations, negotiators at a U.N. conference in Morocco said the immediate worry was what Trump's election means for the Obama administration's pledge of $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, a key U.N. climate fund. Only $500 million of that pledge has been disbursed so far.

"That could be worrisome, as that money was never approved through the U.S. Congress and we now have a president who is unwilling to put that type of money out there," said Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, the chief negotiator for Congo and chairman of a group of least developed countries.

The Green Climate Fund pledges are part of a wider effort by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion annually for poor countries, announced by Clinton in 2009 when she was U.S. secretary of state. The plan calls for scaling up financing to that level by 2020. Rich countries say they're about two-thirds there, though many developing countries challenge that assessment.

Climate activists are calling on rich countries to raise their contributions, fearing that withdrawing U.S. funds could have a domino effect.

"The U.S. is supposed to be the leader in raising this $100 billion," said Lidy Nacpil of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice. "So if the U.S. is not going to give, why will the other countries give?"

Information for this article was contributed by Karl Ritter of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/12/2016