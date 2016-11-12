• Buyers have snapped up modern artworks collected by David Bowie, with a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat selling for more than $8.8 million at a London auction. The first part of Sotheby's two-day Bowie sale Thursday netted $30.3 million, more than double its upper presale estimate. The musician, who died in January at the age of 69, was a passionate collector of contemporary and modern art. The top price went for Basquiat's Air Power, a painting that sold for $8.8 million. Another untitled Basquiat sold for $2.96 million. Bowie played Andy Warhol in Basquiat, Julian Schnabel's 1996 biopic of the American artist. Frank Auerbach's painting Head of Gerda Boehm sold for $4.7 million, 10 times its estimate and a record for the British artist. A "spin" painting by British artist Damien Hirst, created with Bowie's help, sold for $939,000. Sotheby's said Thursday's auction was a "white glove sale," meaning every lot was sold. Bids came from 46 countries. Oliver Barker, deputy chairman of Sotheby's Europe, said, "The market totally responded to David Bowie and this wonderful collection that he put together." More of Bowie's collection was auctioned Friday. The sale, of 400 items in all, also includes pieces of furniture and design from Bowie's collection.

• A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin, Texas, has been charged with violating a lifetime restraining order. Travis County records show Frank Andrew Hoover was being held Friday on a charge of violating a protective order issued in Kansas that requires him to stay at least 500 feet away from the multi-Grammy award-winning artist. An affidavit says Hoover followed Swift's motorcade after her Oct. 22 concert at Austin's Circuit of the Americas to a private area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The affidavit says Hoover, 39, came within 50 feet of Swift. Hangar workers say he talked about wanting to accompany Swift onto her plane. Hoover, of Austin, was arrested Thursday. Bail is set at $100,000. No attorney was listed for Hoover.

• Film star Robert Redford said he plans to retire soon from acting to focus on directing. In an online interview with his grandson, Dylan Redford, the 80-year-old star says he's getting tired of acting. "I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take," he said. Robert Redford noted in the interview -- published in the blog of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis -- that he has two acting projects in the works: Our Souls at Night, with Jane Fonda, which he calls "a love story for older people who get a second chance in life," and The Old Man and the Gun, with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. "Once they're done, then I'm going to say, 'OK, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing," Redford said. Redford won the Oscar for directing in 1981 for Ordinary People, and an honorary Oscar in 2002.

A Section on 11/12/2016