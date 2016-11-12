N.D. pipeline protesters block highway

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Law officers arrested about three dozen Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters in a confrontation Friday that also shut down a state highway.

The midday clashes began after about 100 protesters confronted crews doing dirt work along the pipeline route where pipe had already been laid. Workers were safety evacuated, but protesters threw rocks, vandalized equipment, slashed tires on law enforcement vehicles and used themselves and vehicles to block a county road and North Dakota 6, according to Morton County sheriff's spokesman Donnell Hushka.

Authorities shut down a 10-mile stretch of the highway for about two hours. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The 1,200-mile pipeline that is to deliver oil from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is complete except for under the Missouri River in North Dakota. Work on that stretch has been delayed while the Army Corps of Engineers reviews its permitting.

Also Friday, Energy Transfer Partners issued a statement saying that it would agree to a Corps request to suspend work to defuse tension if agreement can be reached on a date when the company can complete construction. The company also said it made an offer to help pay law enforcement costs related to the protests.

6 West Point cadets face drug charges

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Six West Point cadets are facing charges they conspired to distribute drugs, the U.S. Military Academy said Friday.

One member of the Class of 2016 and five members of the Class of 2017 were "similarly charged" under military law with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and with wrongful use, introduction and distribution of controlled substances, according to the academy.

West Point officials did not say what drug or drugs were involved or provide details about the charges, which are the first step in the court-martial process.

Evidence collected during a coming pretrial investigation will be provided to a senior military officer who could dispose of the cadets' case or recommend trial by court-martial to the superintendent.

The cadets, who are on administrative leave, are seniors Joshua Bobo of Lafayette, Calif.; Jaelen Gadson of Alexandria, Va.; Tevin Long of Richmond, Texas; Christopher Monge of Coplay, Pa..; Jalen Swett of Nashville, Tenn.; and Jared Rogers of Baton Rouge, who is in the Class of 2016.

Zimmerman booted from bar, report says

SANFORD, Fla. -- Authorities said a sheriff's deputy ordered George Zimmerman to leave a central Florida bar after Zimmerman accused a black customer of hitting him and used a racial slur.

Zimmerman, who identifies as Hispanic, is the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in 2012. Martin was an unarmed black teenager.

Citing an incident report, news outlets reported the bar manager asked Seminole County deputies to remove Zimmerman on Wednesday because he yelled at a female employee, snatched a credit card from her and used a racial slur.

When deputies arrived, Zimmerman demanded that a black man be arrested for hitting him. Authorities said bar video shows the man had given Zimmerman two friendly pats on the arm. No one was arrested.

NYC man admits bribes for gun licenses

NEW YORK -- A member of a volunteer security force in Brooklyn pleaded guilty to charges that he paid New York City Police Department officials thousands of dollars in bribes to obtain expedited handgun licenses for clients.

The arrest in April of the man, Alex Lichtenstein, came as part of a series of related federal investigations into police corruption and fundraising efforts by Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, and his associates. In June, three police commanders were arrested on corruption charges.

Prosecutors said Lichtenstein, a member of the Borough Park Shomrim, an Orthodox Jewish patrol society, ran a business that charged clients as much as $18,000 to expedite gun license applications and then paid thousands of dollars in bribes to obtain the licenses.

According to the complaint, Lichtenstein offered one officer bribes of $6,000 for each gun license the officer helped him obtain -- "more than you'll make in the Police Department," Lichtenstein told the officer.

On Thursday, Lichtenstein told U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein that he had developed a "good and friendly relationship" with city police officers over the past few years, and that during that time, "officers would do me favors."

Stein told Lichtenstein that he faced up to 10 years in prison on each of the two counts to which he pleaded guilty: bribery and offering a bribe.

