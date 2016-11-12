Police: West Little Rock shooting leaves man wounded in leg

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday.

Officers responded about noon to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd., a residential area east of Stagecoach Road. Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Little Rock police spokesman, said a man was transported from the address to an area hospital. The man's injuries were not life threatening, he said.

The man's identity was not immediately available.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Hilgeman said police were searching for a maroon Chevrolet Suburban involved in the shooting. No arrests had been made Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

